7 Rules Of The Costco Food Court

Signing up for a membership means agreeing to terms and, while it may be obvious what the rules are at your preferred Costco warehouse, there are also rules worth keeping in mind when you visit the food court. Whether it's your first time visiting or you've had your fair share of churros before they joined other missed foods on the discontinued list, some of these standards have come with updates to how the concession service operates. It's also true that some examples on how these rules apply stem from cautionary tales at select warehouses, thus reaffirming how important it is that members play nice with one another.

Sure, placing an order and grabbing a seat may seem like a mundane activity, but have you considered how you're going to navigate the benches with your shopping cart stacked high with bulk buys? And what if you've been standing there for a while and your food is nowhere in sight? Is it possible your order was called or was there something else you were supposed to do? Adhering to the rules that follow will ensure that questions like that are answered and troubling situations are easily avoided for newbie and veteran shoppers alike.