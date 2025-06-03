The Blue Bell Ice Cream Flavor That's Making A Comeback (And TikTok Is Thrilled)

Ice cream may be a universally beloved treat (especially in the sweltering summer months), but true dyed-in-the-wool ice cream lovers are loyal to their top brands. A perennial favorite ice cream brand among our Food Republic editors is Blue Bell Creameries, a Texas-based company that has been crafting rich, premium ice cream since 1907. Those who are dedicated Blue Bell fanatics might recall the brand's limited edition Cookie Cake flavor, which first hit shelves in 2019 before being retired to the discontinued ice cream graveyard in 2020. Well, now this instant-classic flavor is back for the first time in five years — and the news has taken the internet by storm.

Created to emulate the classically comforting taste of a freshly baked cookie cake, this fan favorite flavor has been revived as the result of Blue Bell's 2024 Great Scoop Revival Flavor Tournament. During the tournament, customers were able to cast their votes on which discontinued Blue Bell flavors they wanted to see return to stores in a bracket-style competition. Though the first-place winner was Groom's Cake, a luxe chocolate ice cream packed with pieces of chocolate cake and chocolate-coated strawberries, the company decided to bring runner-up Cookie Cake back as well. Both flavors will be available in pint and half-gallon sizes for a limited time.