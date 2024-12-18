The Biggest Food Recalls To Ever Hit Costco

Costco is known for many things, like quality liquor, cheap food court options, all the bulk items you could ever want, and endless samples. However, it also has a history of some pretty nasty food recalls — and that's never fun. Not only do they come with certain health scares for consumers, but they cost farmers, companies, and distributors exorbitant amounts of money.

Obviously, consumer health and safety are paramount, but it can be hard to move past such significant food blunders when it comes to the companies involved. Unfortunately, Costco has experienced quite a few food recalls — but we won't hold that against them, right? After all, Costco is known for doing the right thing and it has even put out a notice about their chocolate crepes simply because the color was off. So, you can rest assured, they've got you covered regarding health, safety, and quality overall.

Keep reading to learn about a few of the biggest food recalls in Costco's history. While many of them are somewhat recent, you may be surprised to learn the true extent of their impact.