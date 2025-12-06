We Tried And Ranked 9 Trader Joe's Frozen Dumplings

Though the Chicken Cilantro Mini Wontons might've been small in size, they were mighty in flavor. The filling (which was a blend of chicken, green onions, cabbage, and cilantro) was super tasty. Importantly, it's worth noting that they were pan-fried instead of steamed (since steaming wasn't an available cooking option for this product), which may have given them a slight flavor boost. Still, even after factoring in the added flavor that probably came from the oil, the Chicken Cilantro Mini Wontons were one of my favorite dumpling options of the day.

They only ranked lower than another chicken option on today's list because their mini size made them a bit less realistic full-meal option. And, speaking of size, can we talk about how cute they are? I mean come on! They're the perfect poppable snack. And although you may eat more of them since they're so small, the bag is so generously filled, the product still has a great value overall. Another huge plus of the Chicken Cilantro Mini Wontons was its packaging. It was the only dumpling option on today's list that provided a resealable bag, which is a shocker given how many dumplings some of these products contain. I loved the feature so much it bumped it up a spot above the Pork Gyoza.

My biggest (and pretty much only) qualm with the product was that despite "cilantro" being right there in the name, I found myself struggling to find it. I was truly excited about this flavor combo (and even cooked it towards the end in an attempt to save what would hopefully be one of the best for last), so the fact that it was lacking in the cilantro department left me a bit disappointed. Still, it was one of my favorites of the day and one I'd recommend if you're searching for a snack-size dumpling.