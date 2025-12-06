We Tried And Ranked 9 Trader Joe's Frozen Dumplings
Thanks to an ever-expanding lineup of pre-made appetizers, entrées, and desserts, Trader Joe's is basically royalty in the frozen food world. And dumplings are no exception. Whether you're craving vegetables or chicken, potstickers or soup dumplings, a quick stroll down the freezer aisle will have you almost overwhelmed with options.
For dumpling lovers (like myself), the sheer variety of dumplings Trader Joe's offers can feel a bit like being a kid in a candy store. But with so many choices, which ones are actually worth throwing in your cart? I tried nine of Trader Joe's frozen dumplings and ranked them based on flavor, value, presentation, and versatility. While some are absolutely worth a Trader Joe's run, others are probably best left in the store. So get your notepads ready and have your car keys in hand because here's the 411 on which TJ's dumplings are worth your money. Prices may vary based on location.
9. Steamed Vegetable Soup Dumplings
Coming in last place in today's ranking are the Steamed Vegetable Soup Dumplings — a spot they, unfortunately, earned quite easily. This dumpling was by far the worst one I tried. While I suspected I wouldn't love it due to my preference for meat-filled dumplings, it wasn't just my bias that left a sour taste in my mouth. It was the fact that they, quite literally, left a sour taste in my mouth.
According to Trader Joe's website, the filling is made up of "jackfruit, carrot, cabbage, spinach, and ginger" and, in true soup dumpling fashion, broth. But the filling just tasted very watery and the vegetable combo muddled together into a flavor my palate struggled to recognize (let alone enjoy). The filling vibrant green hue didn't help the tasting experience, and after one bite, I just couldn't bring myself to finish the rest.
And the value didn't redeem them either. The box comes with just six dumplings for $3.49 (though it's not that much of a travesty in this case considering I won't be having them again). While that price isn't that steep, the value pales in comparison to other varieties that offer three times the quantity for the same cost. While the dumplings had a beautiful soup dumpling shape that held together well during steaming (albeit a bit flatter than the chicken), that is perhaps the only positive I can say about this one. The bottom line? Leave this one on the shelf (your wallet and your taste buds will thank you).
8. Steamed Chicken Soup Dumplings
Trader Joe's Steamed Chicken Soup Dumplings may be ranked one place above the Steamed Vegetable Soup Dumplings, but the gap between the two is quite significant. Unlike the veggie version, the chicken dumplings actually had a pleasant flavor. While they didn't necessarily possess a bold flavor (leaving them in the eighth spot today), they were perfectly tolerable and could surely be upgraded in two minutes with ingredients like soy sauce, sesame oil, chili crisp, green onions, and toasted sesame seeds. Unfortunately, that fact didn't really win this dumpling any points in today's ranking as I'm really aiming to see how these dumplings taste without the help of any reinforcements. So, as much as I love a chicken dumpling, this one came off a bit bland.
On a more positive note, the dumplings did do a great job of holding their shape. They were the most soup-dumpling-like of all of the soup dumpling offerings, with a thick and strong dumpling wrapper that kept the broth contained until I took my first bite (which, spoiler alert, was not the case for all of the TJ's soup dumplings). Still, the value wasn't great. Like the vegetable version, the Steamed Chicken Soup Dumplings came with just six dumplings for $3.49. If you're on the hunt for chicken dumplings, there are certainly other options offered by Trader Joe's that'll give you more dumplings for the same amount of money (and odds are, they'll be more naturally flavorful, too).
7. Chicken Shu Mai
Prior to this taste test, I had never heard of Chicken Shu Mai. If you haven't heard of the traditional Chinese dumpling, either, it's important to note that shu mai is made with a thinner dumpling wrapper and leaves the top of the filling exposed rather than encasing it. While I preferred the thicker wrapper of the soup dumplings that ranked below it, the Chicken Shu Mai easily outperformed the lower-ranked options in terms of flavor.
The filling itself is simply more flavorful, and it gets bonus points for being the only dumpling option on this list that comes with a sauce packet. It's nothing too fancy (just a tangy soy sauce), but the fact that it's offered at all elevated the overall flavor and made the dish feel more complete. The value is solid, as well. The bag includes a good number of dumplings (which makes sense considering each dumpling is quite small). The petite size is cute but does push the dish a bit into snack territory (you'd need quite a few to make this a full dinner).
The reason why the Chicken Shu Mai ranks lower than some other options really comes down to the wrapper. When it comes to dumplings, I'm not always looking for soup dumpling thickness, but I typically don't opt for ones thinner than a potsticker (and the shu mai wrappers definitely were). Considering Trader Joe's Chicken Potstickers are the same price ($3.99), it's safe to say I'd tend to opt for those over the shu mai. With that said, however, if you're looking for a filling-forward dumpling (with less emphasis on the wrapper itself), the Chicken Shu Mai could be a great pick for you.
6. Steamed Pork & Ginger Soup Dumplings
The Steamed Pork & Ginger Soup Dumplings were easily the standout when it came to Trader Joe's Soup Dumpling offerings. They ranked higher than the Chicken Shu Mai largely because they had that thicker wrapper I tend to prefer with a filling that was just as flavorful. The ginger added a nice, bright kick and a welcome tanginess that the other soup dumplings lacked and paired beautifully with the pork.
With that said, despite its redeeming qualities, the value here is a bit of a tough subject. While soup dumplings are likely more filling than something as small as shu mai, you're still only getting a single serving in this box. For the same price, many of Trader Joe's other dumplings options can produce two, three, or even four meals.
There was also an issue with the wrapper. Sure I appreciated that it was thicker but it wasn't very durable. These dumplings lost much of their broth before they ever made it to my plate as the wrapper collapsed during steaming. While this could have been user error, the chicken and vegetable versions seemed to hold together the entire time (making me wonder if my technique was really the problem after all). Still, the Pork & Ginger Soup Dumplings were delicious and would have surely earned a higher spot in my ranking if not for the lesser value and fragile wrapper.
5. Pork Gyoza Potstickers
To me, potstickers are dumplings in their most perfect form. The wrappers aren't too thick or too thin, the size is large enough without feeling excessive, and the filling is flavorful yet versatile enough to serve as a great vehicle to whatever sauce or seasoning you want to pair it with. And Trader Joe's Pork Gyoza Postickers were no exception. They were just as tasty as the Steamed Pork & Ginger Soup Dumplings, and a package comes with way more than just six dumplings. Getting all of those dumplings for just $3.49 feels like an absolute steal. I mean, come on, multiple meals for under $4? Absolutely unreal.
With that said, gyoza is one of those dumpling types that definitely benefits from pan frying. While the best way to cook potstickers may be to steam and then pan-fry them for a tender top and crispy bottom, I avoided taking this route to ensure that all the dumplings in my ranking were cooked the same and could be more fairly compared to one another. Had I pan-fried these, I'm sure they would've moved up in my ranking. Still, even with this simpler preparation method, the Pork Gyoze Postickers are a solid pick and the best TJ's option when it comes to pork dumplings.
4. Chicken Cilantro Mini Wontons
Though the Chicken Cilantro Mini Wontons might've been small in size, they were mighty in flavor. The filling (which was a blend of chicken, green onions, cabbage, and cilantro) was super tasty. Importantly, it's worth noting that they were pan-fried instead of steamed (since steaming wasn't an available cooking option for this product), which may have given them a slight flavor boost. Still, even after factoring in the added flavor that probably came from the oil, the Chicken Cilantro Mini Wontons were one of my favorite dumpling options of the day.
They only ranked lower than another chicken option on today's list because their mini size made them a bit less realistic full-meal option. And, speaking of size, can we talk about how cute they are? I mean come on! They're the perfect poppable snack. And although you may eat more of them since they're so small, the bag is so generously filled, the product still has a great value overall. Another huge plus of the Chicken Cilantro Mini Wontons was its packaging. It was the only dumpling option on today's list that provided a resealable bag, which is a shocker given how many dumplings some of these products contain. I loved the feature so much it bumped it up a spot above the Pork Gyoza.
My biggest (and pretty much only) qualm with the product was that despite "cilantro" being right there in the name, I found myself struggling to find it. I was truly excited about this flavor combo (and even cooked it towards the end in an attempt to save what would hopefully be one of the best for last), so the fact that it was lacking in the cilantro department left me a bit disappointed. Still, it was one of my favorites of the day and one I'd recommend if you're searching for a snack-size dumpling.
3. Thai Shrimp Gyoza
The Thai Shrimp Gyoza was one of the best bites of the day. It was extremely flavorful, with the shrimp and vegetables blending beautifully into a filling that didn't need any additional sauces or seasonings to stand out. Unlike some of the dumplings in this ranking that serve primarily as a canvas for whatever you throw on top of them, the gyoza already possesses a bold flavor profile.
The texture of the dumpling was also unique, comparatively. The shrimp seemed to be cut into small enough pieces that the filling almost had a vegetable-like consistency. At times, I wasn't sure if the crunch I was experiencing was from a vegetable or the shrimp itself (which did get a bit lost at times), but it was so tasty it almost didn't matter.
The Thai Shrimp Gyoza didn't take anything higher than the third spot mainly because of its price. At $5.99, it isn't a steep price tag by any means, but it is the most expensive dumpling in today's ranking, with prices typically falling between $3.49 and $3.99. If you're looking for the most budget friendly dumpling under $5, perhaps this one may not fit the bill. But if you're willing to spend a couple extra dollars and happen to be a fan of shrimp, it's well worth trying. Though its distinct flavor profile doesn't exactly make it the most versatile dumpling the grocery chain sells, it's definitely a great option if you'd rather not experiment with different sauces and additional ingredients.
2. Chicken Gyoza Potstickers
Okay, confession time. Remember how I said I love dumplings? Well, I love many of course, but there's a special place in my heart for Trader Joe's dumplings — specifically this one. In fact, my freezer was already stocked with the product before I even took on this ranking. Still, I made sure not to come in with a bias. I wanted to give every dumpling a clean slate and a fair shot at rising to the top. And yet, the Chicken Gyoza Potstickers still made their way up to snag second place.
They secured one of the top spots because they were flavorful, had a wrapper with just the right amount of thickness, held their shape in the steamer, were extremely versatile, and had great value. Quite honestly, they weren't inherently more flavorful than the Thai Shrimp Gyoza, but that wasn't necessarily a drawback. The shrimp gyoza is seasoned so well that adding a sauce would almost distract from it. But the chicken potstickers can be whatever you want them to be. You could steam or pan fry them and enjoy them on their own or douse them in chili crisp (which, if you didn't know, is the same as chili crunch)and tangy soy sauce.The options are endless. And like the Pork Gyoza Potstickers, you can get so many meals out of just one bag (I would know). So, if you're looking for chicken dumplings at Trader Joe's, look no further. At $3.49, the Chicken Gyoza Potstickers are a delicious pick that will do you no wrong.
1. Thai Vegetable Gyoza
While many delicious options were featured on today's list, the true leader of the pack was the Thai Vegetable Gyoza. And if you're shocked, trust me — I am, too. I rarely gravitate towards vegetable dumplings (and was practically traumatized after the Steamed Vegetable Soup Dumpling fiasco), but the Thai Vegetable Gyoza was so good that I had no choice but to give it the No. 1 spot.
First, it was leaps and bounds better than the other veggie dumpling in today's roundup. It's truly astounding that the two are made by the same brand because their flavors couldn't have been more different. While the soup dumpling possessed a watery filling with a muddled flavor, the gyoza perfectly highlighted the vegetables within it ("white cabbage, carrot, chive, white radish, onion," according to Trader Joe's website) and amplified the flavors by adding in a bit of ginger, garlic, and soy sauce. For those familiar with other TJ's staples, the filling was reminiscent of the grocery chain's chicken spring rolls (which are different than egg rolls) — minus the chicken, of course. Though it boasted a similar savory and juicy filling to the Thai Shrimp Gyoza, the lack of shrimp made it a bit more neutral and versatile (causing it to move up in my ranking).
Notably, this product is more expensive than some of the other dumplings on today's list. It's listed for $4.99, which is, once again, not a hefty price tag but a bit more expensive than some other varieties. With that said though, it is the only veggie dumpling that I'd recommend from Trader Joe's. So, whether you're looking for a vegetable-based dumpling or merely searching for the tastiest TJ's dumpling you can find, spend the extra $1.50 and grab a bag of Thai Vegetable Gyoza.
Methodology
To determine my rankings, I conducted a taste test of Trader Joe's dumpling varieties. While I'm aware that the chain has offered other dumplings in the past, this list reflects every dumpling option I was able to find in my local store at the time of researching. Though dumplings can be prepared in many ways (which were listed on the packaging of each product), I opted to prepare all of them the same way to keep things as consistent as possible. Steaming became my standard cooking method as it was the option most dumplings allowed for. The only exception to this was the Chicken Cilantro Mini Wontons, which did not possess steaming as an option. I pan fried this variety instead and made note of the difference in flavor this may have caused in my review.
The most important factors I considered while ranking each dumpling were flavor, value, presentation, and versatility. A dumpling was most successful when it delivered a bold (but not overpowering) flavor, offered a good quantity of dumplings for its price, maintained a strong visual presentation that fared well throughout the cooking process, and was versatile enough to be paired with sauces. While I didn't use sauces in my own taste test (unless they were included in the product itself), they are a big part of how dumplings are often enjoyed. Thus, a dumpling's ability to be versatile enough to pair well with a sauce became an important consideration during my ranking process.