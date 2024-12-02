The 2-Minute Method To Elevate Frozen Trader Joe's Chicken Soup Dumplings
Frozen Trader Joe's Chicken Soup Dumplings are a great item to have on hand, but you know what makes them even better? More soup. Some might say that this is gilding the lily, but when you want to double down on comforting flavors, soup dumpling soup is the way to go.
One creative TikToker came up with this quick and easy dish that doesn't require much more than opening up a couple of containers and bottles. Just place the frozen dumplings in a microwave-safe bowl, cover them in broth, and zap them for about 2 minutes. If you do not have a microwave, you can also easily heat the broth and dumplings together in a small pot on the stove.
Then, finish the soup off with your favorite toppings. The TikTok video shows soy sauce, sesame oil, chili crisp, green onions, and toasted sesame seeds, but you can use whatever you like. The result is salty, spicy, brothy, and umami-packed. This is the perfect dish for when you don't feel like cooking, but still want something nourishing, satisfying, and spoonable.
More ways to upgrade Trader Joe's Soup Dumplings
While the TikTok shows chicken soup dumplings, Trader Joe's also carries pork and vegetable versions too if that is more your vibe. Frozen gyoza, potstickers, or shumai will work here too. Throwing some underrated frozen vegetables into the bowl is also a great way to add some bulk, vibrancy, and nutrients without making the dish any more complicated — try shelled edamame, corn, peas, carrots, or a stir-fry medley.
You can use regular store-bought chicken, veggie, pork, or beef broth, or go for homemade stock if you have it on hand. Add miso paste to boxed broth to quickly and easily jazz it up in a way that really complements the umami-rich flavors of the soup dumplings. You can even use instant ramen flavor packets if you have some stashed away to turn up the volume on unseasoned broth.
Fish sauce, tamari, or coconut aminos are great for a salty finish if you do not have soy sauce on hand. Sriracha or red pepper flakes lend spice, and crispy fried shallots, toasted peanuts, or garlic chips add a nice crunch. Fresh green onions really can't be beaten, so definitely use them if you have some. Pro tip: Snip scallions directly into the bowl using kitchen shears, so you do not even have to break out a knife and cutting board.