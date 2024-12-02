The 2-Minute Method To Elevate Frozen Trader Joe's Chicken Soup Dumplings

Frozen Trader Joe's Chicken Soup Dumplings are a great item to have on hand, but you know what makes them even better? More soup. Some might say that this is gilding the lily, but when you want to double down on comforting flavors, soup dumpling soup is the way to go.

One creative TikToker came up with this quick and easy dish that doesn't require much more than opening up a couple of containers and bottles. Just place the frozen dumplings in a microwave-safe bowl, cover them in broth, and zap them for about 2 minutes. If you do not have a microwave, you can also easily heat the broth and dumplings together in a small pot on the stove.

Then, finish the soup off with your favorite toppings. The TikTok video shows soy sauce, sesame oil, chili crisp, green onions, and toasted sesame seeds, but you can use whatever you like. The result is salty, spicy, brothy, and umami-packed. This is the perfect dish for when you don't feel like cooking, but still want something nourishing, satisfying, and spoonable.