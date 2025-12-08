10 Creative Ways To Use Canned Beans

Canned beans are one of those pantry staples we always have knocking around. Buried in the back of the cabinet, dusty and forgotten, these reliable little guys are the saviors of many a thrown-together meal. We love them in hummus, chili, salads, and don't even get us started on Mexican dishes. They're cheap, they're nutritious, and they last forever. What's not to love?

The thing is, most of us get stuck in a rut when it comes to beans. We're used to all the usual dishes. But these humble cans are capable of so much more if we'd just get a little creative.

We're talking bacon bits made from beans, ice cream that's creamy and delicious, traditional Guatemalan recipes passed down for generations. Even the liquid from the can can make everything from meringue to mayonnaise. We've rounded up some of the most unique dishes to use up your canned beans. Maybe you're already a bean addict and these will give you some much-needed inspiration to shakethings up. Maybe a few of these will be completely new, and you'll walk away with some banging new dishes for your arsenal. Either way, your dusty cans of beans are about to get a serious upgrade. Let's dive in.