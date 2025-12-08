10 Creative Ways To Use Canned Beans
Canned beans are one of those pantry staples we always have knocking around. Buried in the back of the cabinet, dusty and forgotten, these reliable little guys are the saviors of many a thrown-together meal. We love them in hummus, chili, salads, and don't even get us started on Mexican dishes. They're cheap, they're nutritious, and they last forever. What's not to love?
The thing is, most of us get stuck in a rut when it comes to beans. We're used to all the usual dishes. But these humble cans are capable of so much more if we'd just get a little creative.
We're talking bacon bits made from beans, ice cream that's creamy and delicious, traditional Guatemalan recipes passed down for generations. Even the liquid from the can can make everything from meringue to mayonnaise. We've rounded up some of the most unique dishes to use up your canned beans. Maybe you're already a bean addict and these will give you some much-needed inspiration to shakethings up. Maybe a few of these will be completely new, and you'll walk away with some banging new dishes for your arsenal. Either way, your dusty cans of beans are about to get a serious upgrade. Let's dive in.
Use the liquid for baking and thickening
Aquafaba — legume water — has earned the knickname "liquid gold" because of how useful it is, but this stuff is practically free! It's the liquid you find in your canned beans that usually gets tossed down the drain. The amount of things you can use this for is mind-boggling. Pretty much anything you would use an egg for in desserts, aquafaba can handle. We're talking, meringue, mousse, cakes, brownies, and pancakes. You can also make mayonnaise with it because of it's binding properties. Oh, and it's also a fabulous thickener for anything in which you would usually use a corn starch slurry, think soups, stews and the like.
So what's the magic behind it? During the cooking process, beans release proteins and starch into the water. It can then be used as a thickener, setting agent, or egg substitute. All that starch absorbs water and swells when it gets added to a liquid, working the same way corn starch would. At the same time, the proteins in the aquafaba act like an emulsifier, making sure other ingredients don't separate while keeping everything nice and smooth.
The best type of bean to use here is chickpea since it has the most mild flavor. That said, any type of white bean will do if you don't have chickpeas on hand. Just drain your can, save that precious liquid in a jar, and pop it in the fridge. You've got yourself a free egg substitute and thickener that'll last for days.
Simmer pinto beans in beer for a rich, flavorful dish
Beer beans or "frijoles borrachos" is thought to have originated in northern Mexico, around Monterrey. For the complete recipe with exact measurements for this dish, check out Paul Harrison's fantastic version. But here's the gist — start by frying off some onions and garlic in plenty of butter until they're nice and soft. Then add a can of black beans, beer, lime juice, chili powder, and cumin, and let everything cook for around 20 minutes, for the flavors to develop. And voila, so easy. The beer adds a malty richness that's so delicious.
When it comes time to serve, garnish with crumbled queso fresco and chopped scallions for a fresh finish. Feel free to experiment or change the recipe to suit your taste. Bacon would be a great addition if you want to add some smoky, salty depth. Serve with warm tortillas, rice, or as a side dish along side other Mexican favorites.
Blend them into your pasta sauce for extra creaminess
There's nothing worse than a watery pasta sauce. You're slurping away on some slippery noodles when all you want is that satiating creamy mouthfeel. Well, we have the solution, throw some beans in there.
Pasta is such a comfort food, but some of us (not looking at the vegans) can make the mistake of not keeping it balanced with protein, fat, and carbs. We all know what's going to happen an hour later — yep, you're hungry again. Adding some beans is a game changer. Not only does it make the sauce creamy and thick, but it also adds tons of protein and fiber, so you're going to have a full, happy belly all evening. One cup of cannellini beans has 17 grams of protein, and 11 grams of fiber along with high amounts of important nutrients, such as iron, magnesium, and calcium.
Which beans should you use? Even though we love the little guys, the aim here is to hide the beany flavor, so we want to go for something mild. Cannellini beans would be the best option, or any white bean a close second. What can we do with it? The possibilities are endless! Think fettuccini alfredo, creamy tomato, a more filling pesto, or even something with lemon and herbs.
Toss them in your morning smoothie
Earlier this year, we spoke to a registered dietitian, Angela Graham, about adding beans to smoothies, and she gave us some great insights. "The protein in whole foods like beans is better absorbed by the body than isolated protein from supplements, and you get the added benefit of fiber to support digestion and fullness," she said. That fiber and protein also keeps your energy stable throughout the morning, which means no mid-morning crash after your smoothie wears off.
Now, one thing to keep in mind is that you should add them to smoothie recipes that have big flavor. Don't just go banana and beans — unless you love the taste of beans in the morning — who are we to judge? The key is making sure the other ingredients are strong enough to balance out the flavor.
Looking for ideas? There are a few basic rules you can follow. Black beans go really well with chocolate. We love getting a bit decadent with this combo and adding things like dates, coconut cream or nut butters. Might sound strange but it's better than that Starbucks frappe! Add white beans to things with fruitier flavor profiles. Go for bright, fresh citrus or berries to balance out the creaminess, and if you have it, throw a handful of spinach in for extra nutrients. Just remember to rinse your beans well before you pop them in and don't use more than 1/2 cup per serving, so that it keeps the flavor balanced.
Swap eggs for black beans in brownie mix
Beans make an excellent binder in cakes, and the easiest way to try this is with boxed brownies. Blend the whole can, water and all (we need that liquid gold), just make sure the beans are unsalted. Mix it into your brownie batter and follow the cooking time on the box. Want to take it up a notch? Add a shot of espresso for richness, cinnamon for warmth, or vanilla for extra depth.
Obviously the plant-based folks are going to love this one, but it's worth trying even if you're not vegan. The protein and fiber will keep you fuller for longer, so you won't inhale half the tray in one sitting. Well ... unless you do that thing where you leave a knife next to the pan and the brownies mysteriously vanish sliver by sliver. Those brownie gremlins are sneaky. There's also the nutritional benefit to consider with this ingredient swap. One cup of black beans packs 15 grams of protein, 15 grams of fiber, 64% of your daily folate, 29% of your magnesium, and 20% of your iron. With stats like that, maybe you deserve that second slice after all.
Roast them with smoky spices for a crunchy topping
These crispy bean bacon bits are about to become your go-to topping for everything. You can use whatever type of bean you like for this one, pick your favorite, but cannellini or chickpea would do well. Give them a good rinse and then dry thoroughly with a dish towel. Toss in a small amount of oil with whatever smokey spices you have oh hand, think smoked paprika, chili powder, chipotle powder along with some onion and garlic powder to add the savouriness. Then simply roast until crispy, stirring half way through, it should take around half an hour to 40 minutes depending on the bean.
Another ingredient that would be great in this recipe is liquid smoke. You can find it in specialty grocery stores or pick it up on Amazon. This stuff performs some sort of culinary wizardry that creates an amazing smokey flavor. It's made from burning real wood and collecting the water droplets as the smoke condenses. But please use this sparingly, just one or two drops added to your beany bacon bits is all you need. You'll be really impressed with what this stuff can do.
These go on everything. Well, if they make it out of the kitchen. It's pretty hard to resist eating them straight from the pan. Toss them on salads, pasta, sandwiches, or soups (broccoli cheddar would be amazing). Sprinkle them over eggs or avocado toast. Load them on mac and cheese. You're probably going to want to make a double batch though. These are addictive.
Create a creamy dairy-free cheese sauce
Vegan cheese sauce is usually all about cashews, but beans work just as well and have much less fat. The base is simple: cannellini beans and nutritional yeast. From there, you can customize however you want. The secret is to simmer your canned beans in their liquid for a few minutes to loosen those skins. And then save about a quarter cup of that liquid to add when you are blending, that aquafaba water gives you the silkiest, creamiest texture.
You can get creative with flavors. Roast some jalapeño and garlic if you want a smokier, deeper flavor. Throw in some cashews or cashew butter for extra richness and a silky texture. You could add miso paste for umami depth, or stir in a spoonful of dijon mustard for tang. Want that classic orange cheese color? A cooked carrot or some roasted red bell pepper will do the trick without affecting the taste much. Prefer a pop of acidity? Add a squeeze of lemon to brighten it up.
The beauty of this sauce is how adaptable it is. Keep it thick for dipping chips or veggies, or thin it out with a bit of extra water or plant milk if you're tossing it with pasta. You can serve it with nachos, drizzled over roast veggies, or make a creamy vegan mac and cheese. Once you have this in your arsenal you'll be thinking up recipes just to add it to.
Stuff them in plantains for a Guatemalan dessert
Rellenitos de platano is a traditional Guatemalan dessert made with sweet plantains and black beans. They're a popular street food, and are eaten as a dessert, snack, alongside breakfast, and on special occasions.
The basic process is pretty straightforward. Boil ripe yellow plantains until they're soft, then mash them into a smooth paste. Meanwhile, heat up some canned refried black beans and sweeten them with sugar. Once everything is ready, form the plantain paste into balls, flatten them, stuff them with the sweetened bean mixture, and fry until golden brown. Sprinkle with sugar while they're still warm.
You can customize these however you like. Some recipes add cocoa powder or even melted chocolate to the beans. Some recipes boil the plantains with cinnamon for extra flavor, which adds a warm, spiced note. The traditional way to serve rellenitos is plain, with extra sugar, or with a dollop of sour cream on the side. You can even make extra bean and chocolate sauce to drizzle over the top.
Whip up protein packed ice cream with frozen beans
Bean ice cream might sound like the weirdest idea yet, but trust us on this one. It's surprisingly delicious, and people won't believe there are beans in it until you tell them. The best part is you're sneaking protein and fiber into dessert without sacrificing any of the taste. We're talking rich, smooth, satisfying ice cream that's more satiating the regular banana-based nice cream.
To make this, freeze your beans (canned works perfectly), then blend them with frozen banana, your sweetener of choice, cocoa powder or vanilla extract, and a splash of milk. You'll want to use a sturdy high speed blender, or if you've jumped on the Ninja Creami trend, that works great too. If you're going to freeze it afterwards, just remember to take it out of the freezer 10 minutes before you dish up so it's easier to scoop.
Go for the tried-and-tested combos like black beans and chocolate, and white beans for most other things like fruit, white chocolate, vanilla or berries. Once you've nailed the basics, get creative with flavor customization. Add a nut butter for richness, throw in some chocolate chips, sprinkle in coconut flakes, add a drop of mint extract for a refreshing twist or some of your favorite liqueur for a boozy punch. Mix and match until you find your perfect combination.
Bake them into hearty bread
Pinto bean bread actually comes in two different versions. The first is made with yeast, which means you'll need to knead the dough and let it rise a couple of times. The payoff is a traditional sandwich loaf with that soft, airy texture and crispy crust. The second version is made more like banana bread, using baking soda instead of yeast. It's denser, heartier, and way quicker to make since there's no kneading or rising involved.
For the yeast version, mashed beans are combined with typical bread ingredients like milk, butter, flour, sugar, salt, and yeast. The dough gets kneaded until smooth, rises until doubled, gets shaped into loaves, rises again, and baked until golden. For the quick bread version, mashed beans are mixed with cornmeal, eggs, buttermilk, and baking soda to create a batter that bakes up to something that resembles a banana bread in consistency.
Part of what makes this bread so great is the nutritional benefits you get from the pinto beans. One cup gives you 15 grams of protein and 15 grams of fiber, which keeps you full for longer. You're also getting 28% of your recommended daily thiamine (vitamin B1), 20% of your iron, and 20% of your magnesium, as well of tons of antioxidants.
So what do you do with it? Serve it as a side with soup, chili, or stews where it can soak up all that delicious liquid. Or go simple and slather it with butter and honey for a snack that hits the spot.