Give Smoothies A Protein Boost With A Canned Ingredient You Already Have

Smoothies are an excellent way to take your meals or mid-day snacks on the road when you don't have time for a sit-down meal. Not to mention, they are great for packing in high doses of daily vitamins and nutrients. Yet sometimes, it can feel hard to get enough protein in your smoothie without using processed powders — but Angela Graham, MBA and registered dietitian nutritionist, knows a good substitute.

Beans, beans, the magical fruit — and the answer to your protein shake needs. According to Graham, "the protein in whole foods like beans is better absorbed by the body than isolated protein from supplements, and you get the added benefit of fiber to support digestion and fullness."

Of course, we're not suggesting you make a blended burrito, but using a guide to different kinds of beans will tell you which are best for adding protein to your smoothies. Graham says, "they blend beautifully if you rinse them well and use soft, mild varieties like chickpeas or white beans — cannellini, navy, or great northern are all great options." She adds that "rinsing thoroughly helps with both texture and taste by removing the salty, starchy canning liquid." That way, your smoothie isn't overly savory (it won't taste like a bowl of hummus) and still has that smooth blended texture without any odd bean taste or a grainy consistency from supplement powders. When you prep the beans properly and mix them with the right smoothie ingredients, you'll pack in the protein without even knowing it's there.