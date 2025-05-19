Give Smoothies A Protein Boost With A Canned Ingredient You Already Have
Smoothies are an excellent way to take your meals or mid-day snacks on the road when you don't have time for a sit-down meal. Not to mention, they are great for packing in high doses of daily vitamins and nutrients. Yet sometimes, it can feel hard to get enough protein in your smoothie without using processed powders — but Angela Graham, MBA and registered dietitian nutritionist, knows a good substitute.
Beans, beans, the magical fruit — and the answer to your protein shake needs. According to Graham, "the protein in whole foods like beans is better absorbed by the body than isolated protein from supplements, and you get the added benefit of fiber to support digestion and fullness."
Of course, we're not suggesting you make a blended burrito, but using a guide to different kinds of beans will tell you which are best for adding protein to your smoothies. Graham says, "they blend beautifully if you rinse them well and use soft, mild varieties like chickpeas or white beans — cannellini, navy, or great northern are all great options." She adds that "rinsing thoroughly helps with both texture and taste by removing the salty, starchy canning liquid." That way, your smoothie isn't overly savory (it won't taste like a bowl of hummus) and still has that smooth blended texture without any odd bean taste or a grainy consistency from supplement powders. When you prep the beans properly and mix them with the right smoothie ingredients, you'll pack in the protein without even knowing it's there.
You won't be able to taste the beans in your smoothie
When adding an ingredient that doesn't match the recipe's flavor profile, the concern is always that it won't taste right. With beans, it's all about balance and knowing what fruits to blend with them. "For fruit-based smoothies, keep the beans under ½ cup per serving and pair with bright ingredients like frozen mango, pineapple, or lemon juice," says Angela Graham. These more acidic ingredients will pull the focus of your taste buds, but you can also use other fruits like berries for added flavor. Graham adds that "the natural sweetness balances the earthiness, and the beans actually make the texture creamier — almost like a dairy-free protein shake." You can even add other out-of-the-box ingredients, like cauliflower, which will help give your smoothies a silkier texture.
Regarding the beans themselves, you'll want to keep things simple. "No need to season the beans beforehand," says Graham. "Keep them plain and let the smoothie do the work." Remember, you're trying to hide the bean flavor, not accentuate it. If the fruits you add aren't quite doing the trick, Graham says "you can always blend in cinnamon, vanilla, or ginger depending on the flavor profile you're going for." You still want to tailor your smoothie ingredients to something you'll actually drink — otherwise, there's no point in adding the beans. But once you've found a flavor combo you enjoy, these protein-packed smoothies are a great, nutritious addition to your weekly meals when you're on the go.