The Canned Ingredient That Takes Boxed Brownie Mix From Dry To Dense & Moist

There are many extra ingredients one can add to brownies to take them over the top, from dried chiles for a spicy kick to — believe it or not — spiking your brownies with leftover beer. Another unexpected addition for these chocolatey treats comes to Food Republic from baking expert Odette D'Aniello, the CEO of Dragonfly Cakes. If you've ever worked with boxed brownie mix, you know the results can sometimes be drier than you had hoped. To elevate the texture of a blah packaged product into something moist and chocolatey, D'Aniello shared that black beans are the secret ingredient you need to try. "When using black beans, the result is often a dense, fudgy texture — more like a flourless torte than a cakey brownie," she shared.

This hack not only improves the consistency of your confection, it also makes the baking process even simpler. The black beans take the place of other prep ingredients called for on the packaging, like oil and eggs. So, all you need to churn out a delicious pan of brownies is a boxed mix of your choosing and a can of beans. And before you ask, no, there won't be bits of whole bean in your brownie batter. "Pureed black beans work surprisingly well in brownie mix because they add structure and moisture without introducing much flavor if used correctly," D'Aniello explained. "Their natural starches help bind the batter in a similar way to eggs or flour, making them a great alternative in gluten-free or vegan baking."