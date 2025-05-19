The Canned Ingredient That Takes Boxed Brownie Mix From Dry To Dense & Moist
There are many extra ingredients one can add to brownies to take them over the top, from dried chiles for a spicy kick to — believe it or not — spiking your brownies with leftover beer. Another unexpected addition for these chocolatey treats comes to Food Republic from baking expert Odette D'Aniello, the CEO of Dragonfly Cakes. If you've ever worked with boxed brownie mix, you know the results can sometimes be drier than you had hoped. To elevate the texture of a blah packaged product into something moist and chocolatey, D'Aniello shared that black beans are the secret ingredient you need to try. "When using black beans, the result is often a dense, fudgy texture — more like a flourless torte than a cakey brownie," she shared.
This hack not only improves the consistency of your confection, it also makes the baking process even simpler. The black beans take the place of other prep ingredients called for on the packaging, like oil and eggs. So, all you need to churn out a delicious pan of brownies is a boxed mix of your choosing and a can of beans. And before you ask, no, there won't be bits of whole bean in your brownie batter. "Pureed black beans work surprisingly well in brownie mix because they add structure and moisture without introducing much flavor if used correctly," D'Aniello explained. "Their natural starches help bind the batter in a similar way to eggs or flour, making them a great alternative in gluten-free or vegan baking."
How to make brownies with black beans
To execute this brownie hack, simply open a can of the legumes and toss them into a food processor or blender, pulsing until no bean fragments remain. Keep in mind that any salt from the beans will transfer over to your batter, so a low-sodium or no-salt-added product is best. Add the full can of beans, undrained. If you do prefer draining them, be sure to add a compensatory amount of water back into your mixture. "Because they're so neutral when blended thoroughly, especially with chocolate, the bean flavor tends to disappear into the background, letting the cocoa take center stage," Odette D'Aniello detailed. "Plus, it adds a little extra protein to a bake that makes it all the more satisfying to eat after a long day."
If you have lingering concerns about any bean-like taste impacting your treats, there are additions that can combat this. "Adding a teaspoon of espresso powder or instant coffee intensifies the chocolate flavor and rounds out any earthy notes. A bit of extra cocoa powder — just a tablespoon or two — can deepen the color and mask any trace of beaniness," D'Aniello explained. She also recommended warm spices like cinnamon or cayenne if you don't mind a bit of a kick in your confection. A splash of vanilla extract, almond extract, or even dark rum can also create a deeply rich flavor profile within the brownie batter. Finally, in the words of our expert: "As always, a good sprinkle of flaky salt on top never hurts either."