How To Make Canned Beans Work As A Substitute For Bacon Bits
Bacon makes everything better, enhancing dishes from simple to gourmet with its smoky, salty richness. For those who don't eat meat or are cutting back but still crave that bacon-y flavor, there are store-bought options like soy or tempeh bacon. However, you can also create substitutes at home using easy-to-find ingredients — one of which uses canned beans as a stand-in for bacon bits. The beans are cooked until crisp and crunchy, seasoned with spices that mimic bacon's smoky, sweet, and salty flavors, and they're the perfect size to replace traditional bacon bits.
You can use nutty chickpeas, mild pinto or black beans, creamy cannellini, hearty kidney beans, or experiment with other varieties. After draining and rinsing them (save the chickpea water as an egg substitute!), mix the beans with smoky spices like chili powder, smoked paprika, or chipotle powder, along with salt and pepper. Add more savoriness with onion or garlic powder, or a little sweetness with a bit of brown sugar. Roast the beans until they're browned, but not overly dark, and crunchy. Alternatively, you can fry the beans for added richness from the oil. To do so, soak them first in a marinade with oil and spices, along with liquid smoke and maple syrup for smoky and sweet notes.
Once your faux bacon bits are ready, use them as you would real bacon. Sprinkle them on fresh salads or loaded baked potatoes, jazz up mac and cheese, add a crunchy topping to creamy soups, or enjoy them as a snack.
More homemade alternatives to bacon
There are other natural ingredients besides beans that can be used to make substitutes for bacon bits. Try cutting up shallots and frying them in butter and olive oil until they're browned and crispy, creating an alternative with delicious caramelized notes. You can also oven-roast unsweetened coconut flakes mixed with maple syrup (great for sweetening real bacon, too), smoked paprika, and soy sauce for a surprising and tasty replacement.
Sometimes you need full bacon strips, like for a breakfast sandwich or a vegetarian BLT, and there are options for that too. You can roast strips of sturdy mushrooms like portobello or shiitake — both of which also work as good replacements for other meats, such as burgers — seasoned with olive oil and smoked paprika for a savory, meaty fill-in. Or, quickly fry potato peel strips and sprinkle them with smoky spices and salt.
Carrots, zucchini, or eggplant can also be used. Cut them into strips, then marinate them with a combination of oil, maple syrup, liquid smoke, soy sauce, Worcestershire sauce, and smoky spices. Finally, roast them until browned and crispy.