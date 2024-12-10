How To Make Canned Beans Work As A Substitute For Bacon Bits

Bacon makes everything better, enhancing dishes from simple to gourmet with its smoky, salty richness. For those who don't eat meat or are cutting back but still crave that bacon-y flavor, there are store-bought options like soy or tempeh bacon. However, you can also create substitutes at home using easy-to-find ingredients — one of which uses canned beans as a stand-in for bacon bits. The beans are cooked until crisp and crunchy, seasoned with spices that mimic bacon's smoky, sweet, and salty flavors, and they're the perfect size to replace traditional bacon bits.

You can use nutty chickpeas, mild pinto or black beans, creamy cannellini, hearty kidney beans, or experiment with other varieties. After draining and rinsing them (save the chickpea water as an egg substitute!), mix the beans with smoky spices like chili powder, smoked paprika, or chipotle powder, along with salt and pepper. Add more savoriness with onion or garlic powder, or a little sweetness with a bit of brown sugar. Roast the beans until they're browned, but not overly dark, and crunchy. Alternatively, you can fry the beans for added richness from the oil. To do so, soak them first in a marinade with oil and spices, along with liquid smoke and maple syrup for smoky and sweet notes.

Once your faux bacon bits are ready, use them as you would real bacon. Sprinkle them on fresh salads or loaded baked potatoes, jazz up mac and cheese, add a crunchy topping to creamy soups, or enjoy them as a snack.