Don't Toss That Liquid From Canned Beans: Use It As A Thickener

Canned beans are a versatile and budget-friendly pantry staple, with canned chickpeas serving as a base for homemade hummus, pinto beans having a variety of uses in Mexican cuisine, and canned black-eyes peas adding a hearty Southern-style touch to salads and stews. The best part about them is that they don't need to be cooked before eating, and they can also be easily upgraded using simple ingredients. While the beans themselves are great, the liquid they come in often gets overlooked, usually ending up tossed in the garbage or poured down the drain. But according to chef and creator Aaron Zahl, this bean liquid — also known as aquafaba — is a great natural thickener in soups, stews, and sauces.

"When [beans] are cooked (as part of the canning process)[,] they release proteins and starches into the water," Zahl told Food Republic. "This water can then act as a natural thickener." Together, the properties of starches and proteins make the perfect combo for a thickening agent. The starches absorb water and swell when heated – just think of commonly used thickening agents like cornstarch or potato starch. Meanwhile, the proteins in aquafaba act as emulsifiers and binders, preventing the ingredients in the dish from separating. This is why it also works so well as a vegan replacement for egg whites; It can be used to make mayonnaise, whipped into a light, airy foam for meringues or mousses, or used as a binder in baked goods like cookies or brownies.