One Seasoning Addition Makes Tuna Salad A Bagel Lover's Dream

Move over, avocado toast: Tuna salad is sure to be your new go-to lunch when you are craving the salty crunch of everything bagel seasoning. While this versatile blend can be used on all sorts of sandwiches and dishes, creamy tuna salads make for a perfect pairing, whether as a dependable dip or sandwich filling.

You will find that most store-bought everything bagel seasoning contains a similar blend of seeds and spices, like white and black sesame seeds, onion, garlic, poppy seeds, and salt. Trying it with your tuna salad is as simple as combining your favorite brand of canned tuna with a creamy dressing and a few shakes of seasoning. You can use mayonnaise or delicious mayo substitutes like Greek yogurt, sour cream, crème fraîche, or even cream cheese to really play into the bagel vibe. Just make sure to use well-softened or whipped cream cheese so that it combines well with the fish.

You can also take inspiration from another bagel shop classic — smoked whitefish salad. In addition to the canned tuna, mayo, and everything seasoning, add in some fresh dill, finely-diced celery, and an allium like minced white onion, chives, or thinly-sliced scallions. A squeeze of lemon juice brightens it right up, and a touch of liquid smoke can mimic the taste of smoked fish.