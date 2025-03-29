Give Your Deviled Eggs A Pop Of Flavor By Swapping Out Paprika For This Savory Seasoning
If there's one appetizer to scarf down (as tastefully as possible) at the next party, deviled eggs take the top spot. They're salty, briny, savory, and typically topped with smoky paprika. However, swapping out the seasoning can give this devilish appetizer a fresh spin — enter everything bagel seasoning.
Everything bagel seasoning combines minced garlic, onion, sesame seeds, salt, and poppy seeds, creating a deliciously savory mix. The garlic and onion add umami depth, the sesame brings a deep nuttiness, and the crunchy seeds and dried aromatics contribute a hearty texture.
Better yet, all of these flavors pair perfectly with a creamy deviled egg base. There are two ways to incorporate this spice blend into the mix. First, you can make your favorite classic deviled egg recipe and simply sprinkle the seasoning on top at the end. Alternatively, stir it directly into the yolk and cream cheese filling for pops of flavor throughout the egg's interior, mimicking an everything bagel.
Try other seasonings as unique toppers
Everything bagel seasoning isn't the only worthy alternative to paprika. Take inspiration from a beloved pasta dish by topping your next batch of deviled eggs with shaved parmesan and cracked black pepper. The sharpness of the parmesan and the mild heat of the black pepper create a delicious medley of savory, spiced flavors.
Another seasoning that adds a unique twist to deviled eggs is a seafood boil-inspired blend — specifically, Maryland's iconic Old Bay seasoning. Old Bay contains a mix of 18 different spices and is often described as sweet, salty, and smoky. Celery salt, paprika, and cayenne are among its most prevalent flavors, making it a more complex, leveled-up alternative to classic paprika.
For a bolder, tangier option, try a sprinkle of Tajín. Pair it with avocado and a squeeze of fresh lime to bump up the creaminess and double down on the Mexican-inspired flavors. The spicy seasoning combines chili peppers, lime, and salt for a spicy, tangy, and salty kick that brings refreshing brightness to deviled eggs.