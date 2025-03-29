Give Your Deviled Eggs A Pop Of Flavor By Swapping Out Paprika For This Savory Seasoning

If there's one appetizer to scarf down (as tastefully as possible) at the next party, deviled eggs take the top spot. They're salty, briny, savory, and typically topped with smoky paprika. However, swapping out the seasoning can give this devilish appetizer a fresh spin — enter everything bagel seasoning.

Everything bagel seasoning combines minced garlic, onion, sesame seeds, salt, and poppy seeds, creating a deliciously savory mix. The garlic and onion add umami depth, the sesame brings a deep nuttiness, and the crunchy seeds and dried aromatics contribute a hearty texture.

Better yet, all of these flavors pair perfectly with a creamy deviled egg base. There are two ways to incorporate this spice blend into the mix. First, you can make your favorite classic deviled egg recipe and simply sprinkle the seasoning on top at the end. Alternatively, stir it directly into the yolk and cream cheese filling for pops of flavor throughout the egg's interior, mimicking an everything bagel.