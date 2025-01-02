The Store-Bought Breadstick Upgrade That's Made For Bagel Lovers

Whether you prefer to make three-ingredient bagels with all-purpose flour, baking powder, and Greek yogurt or buy a select assortment from your favorite bakery, bagel lovers know there is one seasoning that can please a crowd. What you may not know is that it tastes just as delicious when sprinkled atop warm breadsticks. Everything bagel seasoning is perfect for spicing up your store-bought breadsticks.

Simply lay frozen or room-temperature breadsticks on a lined sheet pan, brush with melted butter, and cover the breadsticks in an even layer of seasoning. Then, all you need to do is bake these packaged delights according to the instructions. Instead of brushing breadsticks with butter, you can also use a homemade egg wash made from 1 raw egg mixed with one teaspoon of water. You can even reheat Olive Garden breadsticks to create first-time flavor and then add a decent amount of everything bagel seasoning.

Everything bagel seasoning is a multidimensional condiment composed of various herbs and seeds. While you can buy this seasoning pre-made from specialty supermarkets like Trader Joe's, you can also make your own by combining dried and minced onion and garlic, black and white sesame seeds, poppy seeds, and flaky sea salt. If you prefer more or less dried garlic or onion, make your own recipe for a more specialized flavor.