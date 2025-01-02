The Store-Bought Breadstick Upgrade That's Made For Bagel Lovers
Whether you prefer to make three-ingredient bagels with all-purpose flour, baking powder, and Greek yogurt or buy a select assortment from your favorite bakery, bagel lovers know there is one seasoning that can please a crowd. What you may not know is that it tastes just as delicious when sprinkled atop warm breadsticks. Everything bagel seasoning is perfect for spicing up your store-bought breadsticks.
Simply lay frozen or room-temperature breadsticks on a lined sheet pan, brush with melted butter, and cover the breadsticks in an even layer of seasoning. Then, all you need to do is bake these packaged delights according to the instructions. Instead of brushing breadsticks with butter, you can also use a homemade egg wash made from 1 raw egg mixed with one teaspoon of water. You can even reheat Olive Garden breadsticks to create first-time flavor and then add a decent amount of everything bagel seasoning.
Everything bagel seasoning is a multidimensional condiment composed of various herbs and seeds. While you can buy this seasoning pre-made from specialty supermarkets like Trader Joe's, you can also make your own by combining dried and minced onion and garlic, black and white sesame seeds, poppy seeds, and flaky sea salt. If you prefer more or less dried garlic or onion, make your own recipe for a more specialized flavor.
More creative ways to enhance store-bought breadsticks
If you're new to adding everything bagel seasoning to packaged breadsticks, you can use select amounts of the individual spices and seeds for added versatility. For example, before baking, cover a few breadsticks in only black and white sesame seeds and salt. For more Italian-style breadsticks, use only minced garlic and salt.
While this one seasoning transforms meals like tuna salad into a bagel lover's dream, breadsticks covered in everything bagel seasoning are a versatile food that can be enjoyed any time of day. Use seasoned bread sticks the next time you sit down to enjoy a warm plate of fried eggs first thing in the morning: they're just the right size for dipping into runny egg yolks. These tasty breadsticks can also round out a variety of international egg salads. For meals served later in the day, serve everything bagel breadsticks alongside your next salad, bowl of homemade macaroni and cheese, or chicken parmesan. Since upgrading store-bought breadsticks is both easy and convenient, feel free to try other tasty spice combinations for a different flavor.
Make sour cream and onion breadsticks with a topping composed of powdered ranch seasoning and dried minced onion. Conversely, you can easily make garlic and parmesan breadsticks with garlic powder, parsley, and grated parmesan cheese. Speaking of cheese, add parmesan to your next pan of everything bagel breadsticks for an extra savory taste.