Skip The Grill And Cook Corn On The Cob The Southern Way
How someone likes their corn prepared can say a lot about where they grew up. If the only way they'll eat corn on the cob is after it's been simmered in a pot with milk, butter, and salt, then they are surely from the South. As Joanne Gallagher, recipe creator and co-founder of Inspired Taste, exclusively told Food Republic, the Southern way is the best way to bring out corn's natural sweetness and creaminess, even when the corn isn't in peak season.
"The texture is juicy and tender without feeling mushy, and the butter soaks right into each crisp kernel," Gallagher says, noting the contrast to the smoky char, caramelization, and slight crunchiness you get with grilled corn. And while you'll still get the sweetness of corn if you boil it in water, "you won't get that signature richness or quite as much depth in each bite."
It only takes a big pot of water and 1 cup of milk per 6-8 ears of corn, plus a whole stick of butter. You add the milk and butter after the water starts to boil, and simmer to perfection — which should only take about seven minutes. Some add sugar to the milk and water, but Gallagher recommends "a generous sprinkle of salt."
Other ways to infuse corn on the cob with Southern style
Southern cooks use the milk-and-butter combo to cook other vegetables, like lima beans, green beans, and potatoes. The lactase enzyme in the milk helps soften the vegetables while also providing a touch of sweetness, while the butter adds a layer of richness. To add even more flavor, you can infuse the milk with hot honey or your choice of herbs and spices.
Even when not using the milk-and-butter bath method, food blogger Joanne Gallagher still keeps her corn on the cob firmly rooted in the South, like with her recipe for Cajun Butter Corn. "The secret to classic Southern style," she says, "is using some bold spice rubs like Cajun, then brushing with melted butter or mayo before and after grilling so every bite is juicy, flavorful, and just a little messy in the best way." She also suggests finishing with some fresh herbs or a squeeze of lemon, to help the flavors pop and, she adds, "keep things feeling bright and summery."
Of course, you can still get terrific flavor when boiling corn on the cob — as long as you don't overcrowd the pot – and there are several ways to grill corn to perfection. You can even make it easy for yourself with a slow cooker. "The real trick," Gallagher says, "is to use the corn while it's super fresh. Southern cooks know that's when the kernels are truly irresistible."