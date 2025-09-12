Skip The Grill And Cook Corn On The Cob The Southern Way

How someone likes their corn prepared can say a lot about where they grew up. If the only way they'll eat corn on the cob is after it's been simmered in a pot with milk, butter, and salt, then they are surely from the South. As Joanne Gallagher, recipe creator and co-founder of Inspired Taste, exclusively told Food Republic, the Southern way is the best way to bring out corn's natural sweetness and creaminess, even when the corn isn't in peak season.

"The texture is juicy and tender without feeling mushy, and the butter soaks right into each crisp kernel," Gallagher says, noting the contrast to the smoky char, caramelization, and slight crunchiness you get with grilled corn. And while you'll still get the sweetness of corn if you boil it in water, "you won't get that signature richness or quite as much depth in each bite."

It only takes a big pot of water and 1 cup of milk per 6-8 ears of corn, plus a whole stick of butter. You add the milk and butter after the water starts to boil, and simmer to perfection — which should only take about seven minutes. Some add sugar to the milk and water, but Gallagher recommends "a generous sprinkle of salt."