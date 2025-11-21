10 Ways To Make Store-Bought Pies Look Homemade

If Thanksgiving were a dessert instead of a holiday, it would be pie: It takes forever to put together and has at least one element that's somehow soggy, but you still look forward to it for the pure, delicious festivities. A homemade pie is a remarkable artifact for the effort that goes into it, but time and again you may wonder why you didn't just get a premade pie from the grocery store at the same time you bought your turkey, cranberry sauce, and countless other ingredients.

There's no shame in taking the easy route, with one caveat: Store-bought pies, as convenient as they are, certainly need some help. As a pastry cook at a fine dining restaurant, I've had the pleasure of frantically reassembling sagging or broken pies to get the desserts out in time on the regular. Even things as simple as a dusting of powdered sugar or quenelle of airy whipped cream makes a pie look like the product of two loving hands, no matter its journey to get to the table. If you're looking to add a homemade flourish to your store-bought dessert, we've got you covered.