The Extra Step You Need To Take For Better Egg Wash, According To Paul Hollywood

When you see beautifully burnished bakes and pastries on TV cooking shows or social media, the secret to that gloriously golden and glossy finish is often egg wash. The protein and fat in the egg work wonders for adding both color and shininess. But if you want to get a professional-looking shine on your pie crust or homemade classic butter croissant, it's worth taking a tip from the experts — and for Paul Hollywood, that means adding some salt to the egg.

Salt adds flavor, and it also works as a flavor enhancer. It elevates both sweet and savory notes within the pastry and reduces any unwanted bitterness. It helps to balance out the overall sweetness and naturally amplifies the taste of other ingredients – such as the tartness of fruit or the complexity of chocolate. It even makes the bake smell better, for that unbeatable mouthwatering aroma when you take it out of the oven.

But salt has another vital function in egg wash, too. It actually alters the structure of the liquid due to the way it denatures the proteins within the egg, making the glaze thinner and easier to use. For professionals like "The Great British Baking Show" star Hollywood, this consistency helps to give baked goods a more even finish, as well as making the end result more flavorsome.