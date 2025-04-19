Here's How An Expert Makes Easy Caramel Sauce With A Can Of Sweetened Condensed Milk

A drizzle of creamy caramel sauce can elevate nearly any dessert from cakes and cookies to simple three-ingredient ice cream, but making it can take time and precision. However, Odette D'Aniello, baking expert and Dragonfly Cakes CEO, suggested swapping out the typical butter, sugar, and heavy cream for sweetened condensed milk for a far easier version of the sauce.

"Sweetened condensed milk is basically milk that's already been cooked down and sweetened with sugar, so you're starting halfway to caramel already," D'Aniello told Food Republic. "The magic happens because of two things: the sugar and the proteins in the milk. When heated, these two go through the Maillard reaction (a kind of browning that gives caramel its signature color and deep, toasty flavor). The sugar also caramelizes as it heats, thickening and darkening the mixture."

The fact that the milk is already concentrated makes it a huge timesaver. Plus, using sweetened condensed milk can also help prevent some of the typical challenges of making caramel, like sugar granules sticking to the side of the pot and crystallization. An added bonus is that, depending on what method you use, you may be able to tackle other culinary tasks while it's cooking, something you definitely can't do when whipping up a traditional caramel sauce recipe.