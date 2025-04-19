Here's How An Expert Makes Easy Caramel Sauce With A Can Of Sweetened Condensed Milk
A drizzle of creamy caramel sauce can elevate nearly any dessert from cakes and cookies to simple three-ingredient ice cream, but making it can take time and precision. However, Odette D'Aniello, baking expert and Dragonfly Cakes CEO, suggested swapping out the typical butter, sugar, and heavy cream for sweetened condensed milk for a far easier version of the sauce.
"Sweetened condensed milk is basically milk that's already been cooked down and sweetened with sugar, so you're starting halfway to caramel already," D'Aniello told Food Republic. "The magic happens because of two things: the sugar and the proteins in the milk. When heated, these two go through the Maillard reaction (a kind of browning that gives caramel its signature color and deep, toasty flavor). The sugar also caramelizes as it heats, thickening and darkening the mixture."
The fact that the milk is already concentrated makes it a huge timesaver. Plus, using sweetened condensed milk can also help prevent some of the typical challenges of making caramel, like sugar granules sticking to the side of the pot and crystallization. An added bonus is that, depending on what method you use, you may be able to tackle other culinary tasks while it's cooking, something you definitely can't do when whipping up a traditional caramel sauce recipe.
How to make caramel sauce with sweetened condensed milk
Odette D'Aniello suggests two different ways to easily make caramel sauce from sweetened condensed milk. "I usually go for the stovetop method for more control. That way, I can see and control the color as it deepens," she said. "If I'm multitasking, though, the slow cooker method is a dream. You just submerge the whole (unopened) can in water and let it simmer for a few hours. The result is a perfect, spreadable dulce de leche."
Whether you choose to warm the sweetened condensed milk in a pot on the stove or in a slow cooker, you'll still want to keep an eye on it as it cooks. According to D'Aniello, "Condensed milk can go from golden to burnt pretty quickly if you're not careful. Stirring helps keep the sugars from sticking and scorching on the bottom."
D'Aniello also likes to infuse her caramel with even more flavor. "For a topping like the one I use on cassava cake, where I combine condensed milk, coconut cream, and sugar, I simmer it gently until it darkens just slightly and thickens to a pourable consistency," she said. "That blend gives you a caramel with that toasted-sugar note plus a hint of coconut, and it pairs so well with the chewy, sticky texture of cassava." You can also try adding a dollop of sour cream or a splash of hot sauce for a major upgrade to your caramel.