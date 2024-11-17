How To Make Citrus Peels Taste Like Candy With Just Four Ingredients

Fresh oranges easily serve as a central component in various foods. Yet, once you've used every last ounce of precious juice and flesh, you're often left with a big pile of peels. After making another batch of Campari and orange sorbet, you may find yourself wishing for a surefire way to use up all those leftovers. Fortunately, with the right steps, the simple combination of citrus peels, sugar, orange juice, and vanilla becomes a delightful, candy-like snack. While vanilla is optional, as long as you have enough sugar and orange juice — and a good dose of patience — you'll be enjoying candied citrus peels in no time.

If you're using oranges, start by slicing the peels and removing most of the pith, the stringy white layer that sits against the outer peel. For a chewier texture and a more mellow flavor, boil the peels for up to 15 minutes, then soak them in a bowl of lukewarm water overnight. The next day, cook the peels in sugar and orange juice until they become sticky and soft. The melted sugar and orange juice turn into a thick syrup that covers each peel evenly and eventually dries to form a delicious sugar crust, while the peels have a soft, gummy-like consistency.

Once the orange peels are cooked for the second time, let them dry for an hour, then roll them in sugar. This extra step prevents sticking and enhances their visual appeal. While conventional granulated sugar is ideal for the cooking stage, use superfine or baker's sugar for the final coating to achieve a more even application.