How To Make Citrus Peels Taste Like Candy With Just Four Ingredients
Fresh oranges easily serve as a central component in various foods. Yet, once you've used every last ounce of precious juice and flesh, you're often left with a big pile of peels. After making another batch of Campari and orange sorbet, you may find yourself wishing for a surefire way to use up all those leftovers. Fortunately, with the right steps, the simple combination of citrus peels, sugar, orange juice, and vanilla becomes a delightful, candy-like snack. While vanilla is optional, as long as you have enough sugar and orange juice — and a good dose of patience — you'll be enjoying candied citrus peels in no time.
If you're using oranges, start by slicing the peels and removing most of the pith, the stringy white layer that sits against the outer peel. For a chewier texture and a more mellow flavor, boil the peels for up to 15 minutes, then soak them in a bowl of lukewarm water overnight. The next day, cook the peels in sugar and orange juice until they become sticky and soft. The melted sugar and orange juice turn into a thick syrup that covers each peel evenly and eventually dries to form a delicious sugar crust, while the peels have a soft, gummy-like consistency.
Once the orange peels are cooked for the second time, let them dry for an hour, then roll them in sugar. This extra step prevents sticking and enhances their visual appeal. While conventional granulated sugar is ideal for the cooking stage, use superfine or baker's sugar for the final coating to achieve a more even application.
There is more than one way to make a delicious batch of candied citrus peels
While you can certainly enjoy these delightful treats as is, you can also make a more refined dessert by adding chocolate to the mix. Dip the bottom half of your sugar-dusted citrus peels in dark chocolate for an elegant taste. You can also forgo the use of dusting sugar and fully submerge these snacks in melted chocolate. For an added twist, cover your upgraded citrus peels with seasonal sprinkles or finely chopped nuts.
When it comes to serving, arrange better cheese boards by incorporating candied orange peels alongside a variety of fancy cheeses, charcuterie, and assorted crackers. Since many citrus varieties are in season between December and April, you can also include these candied snacks on seasonal cookie platters or in holiday treat bags. Once you've mastered the art of transforming your peels into candy-like treats, follow more no-waste tips for citrus peels. Add citrus zest to your next homemade brine or craft a mean batch of orange marmalade.