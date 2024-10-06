Costco's Clever Pizza Sauce Machine Is Giving Record Player Vibes

If you are a big fan of the sauce that Costco spins onto its food court pizzas, you may be able to bring some home for yourself. Costco does sell the same pizza sauce in concentrate form, although sadly, the sauce machine is not included. One member discovered the food court's signature pizza sauce amongst the unlabeled aisles of a Costco Business Center, and they shared their findings on Reddit. Another user urged interested buyers to pay attention to the product's specifications, writing, "Just as a reminder to anyone buying this, it is CONCENTRATE and needs to be diluted."

According to the retailer's website, Costco Business members can get four pouches of sauce concentrate for just over $28 online. The product description specifies that one pouch of concentrate mixed with 123 ounces of water can make 285 ounces of sauce. Whether you are looking to purchase the sauce for a restaurant, catering event, or just as a way to add a taste of Costco to the pizza you make at home, remember to add water to the concentrate first. Afterward, consider saucing your pizzas the Costco food court way, by spinning it right round like a record.