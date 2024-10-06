Costco's Clever Pizza Sauce Machine Is Giving Record Player Vibes
If you have ever wondered whether or not Costco's food court pizza is made by hand, the answer is kind of complicated. While the employees play a crucial part in transforming your pizza from uncooked dough into mesmerizing slices of hot and fresh Costco pizza, quite a bit of the process has been automated along the way to ensure fast service and an equal distribution of ingredients. Costco's pizza sauce, for example, is actually applied using an automated sauce machine. Before Costco can top your pizza with cheese and pepperonis, the dough is spun around while a nozzle filled with sauce applies a generous amount to the base of the pie.
A video of the sauce machine at work was shared on Reddit, and users were understandably amused by its resemblance to a record player. According to the original poster (a Costco food court employee), the pizza can spin through the sauce application process twice if a customer asks for extra sauce, though the results might be a bit messy. Another user asked if the machine itself is a pain to clean, to which OP replied, "It's not so bad, it auto cleans ... Hit a button and let it do its thing." Clearly, this sauce machine doesn't play any music, but it can still captivate an audience.
Costco offers members its food court pizza sauce in bulk
If you are a big fan of the sauce that Costco spins onto its food court pizzas, you may be able to bring some home for yourself. Costco does sell the same pizza sauce in concentrate form, although sadly, the sauce machine is not included. One member discovered the food court's signature pizza sauce amongst the unlabeled aisles of a Costco Business Center, and they shared their findings on Reddit. Another user urged interested buyers to pay attention to the product's specifications, writing, "Just as a reminder to anyone buying this, it is CONCENTRATE and needs to be diluted."
According to the retailer's website, Costco Business members can get four pouches of sauce concentrate for just over $28 online. The product description specifies that one pouch of concentrate mixed with 123 ounces of water can make 285 ounces of sauce. Whether you are looking to purchase the sauce for a restaurant, catering event, or just as a way to add a taste of Costco to the pizza you make at home, remember to add water to the concentrate first. Afterward, consider saucing your pizzas the Costco food court way, by spinning it right round like a record.