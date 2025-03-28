A Unique Costco Hot Dog Topping Is Hiding In Another Food Court Favorite
No trip to Costco is complete without a stop at its infamous food court. When you're done ambling around the warehouse chain's unlabeled aisles, many of us think that nothing hits quite like a Costco hot dog. Fans of this big, beefy dog are pushing beyond the typical ketchup and mustard as a topping, though; in a stroke of absolute genius, they're also buying a piece of food court pizza, lifting the cheese off of it in one piece, and, as you can see from the video below, putting it on top of their hot dogs, as kind of makeshift cheese dog.
@missouttapocket
saw @Kati tik tok about her emergency contact doing this and had to try it #costco #inventions
If Costco isn't going to offer cheese as a hot dog topping, then by God, the customers will find a way. The total cost of this hack, factoring in the $1.50 wiener-and-soda combo (you have to purchase the combo to get the hot dog), and the $1.99 piece of pizza, is $3.49, so you still won't break the bank for a fun and crafty snack that will no doubt get you looks at the food court — looks of envy and desire.
More Costco food court hot dog hacks
Of course, you could also create a carb-y paradise by just folding the pizza around the hot dog, so you get to enjoy not only the cheese but also the sauce and crust. Or make it slightly less bulky by removing the hot dog from the bun, placing it lengthwise in a slice of pizza, and folding up the sides of the pizza around the hot dog.
In early 2023, the Internet was set afire when customers began stuffing their hot dogs inside the Costco food court chicken bake. Called the Forbidden Glizzy, you just nip off one side of the chicken bake with your teeth and slip the wiener inside the pocket. If you're worried about the insides of the bake being too full to accommodate the frank, don't be — they tend toward under-filled, rather than over.
Or you can go for the absolute gold and create the Jochizza, a combination of all three food court favorites. It involves slicing open the chicken bake, placing the hot dog inside the slit, and then topping it with the cheese from a pizza. Incredible.