A Unique Costco Hot Dog Topping Is Hiding In Another Food Court Favorite

No trip to Costco is complete without a stop at its infamous food court. When you're done ambling around the warehouse chain's unlabeled aisles, many of us think that nothing hits quite like a Costco hot dog. Fans of this big, beefy dog are pushing beyond the typical ketchup and mustard as a topping, though; in a stroke of absolute genius, they're also buying a piece of food court pizza, lifting the cheese off of it in one piece, and, as you can see from the video below, putting it on top of their hot dogs, as kind of makeshift cheese dog.

If Costco isn't going to offer cheese as a hot dog topping, then by God, the customers will find a way. The total cost of this hack, factoring in the $1.50 wiener-and-soda combo (you have to purchase the combo to get the hot dog), and the $1.99 piece of pizza, is $3.49, so you still won't break the bank for a fun and crafty snack that will no doubt get you looks at the food court — looks of envy and desire.