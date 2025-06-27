11 Costco International Food Court Items We Wish We Had In The US
After navigating the maze-like aisles at a Costco warehouse, there's nothing like treating yourself to a cheap and tasty bite at the retailer's food court. From its pizza to the iconic $1.50 hot dogs, Costco offers comfort food classics at very reasonable prices. However, if you go to a Costco in another country — aside from the ubiquitous Kirkland Signature dog — you might notice that some of your old standbys aren't available. Instead, you'll find new, exciting food court options.
It makes sense that Costco food courts in other countries offer different items to suit local tastes. After all, not everyone will be enticed by a piping hot Costco Chicken Bake or a Rotisserie Chicken Chef Salad — but that hasn't stopped the jealousy over international food court items. And just in case you were wondering — yes, your membership is valid at every single Costco location worldwide, adding yet another stop to your international travel itinerary.
Enjoy poutine in Canada
It's only fitting that Costco in Canada serves the country's unofficial national dish: poutine. Costco's version sticks to tradition, with crispy french fries topped with squeaky cheese curds and brown gravy — and for around $3.6 (or $6 CAD), you get a whole takeout container full of the delicious fries dish that translates to "mess."
Bulgogi pizza is found at food courts in South Korea
Bulgogi — the Korean staple of grilled or stir-fried thinly sliced beef marinated in a sweet and savory sauce — is deeply satisfying (and delicious on bite-sized bulgogi burgers). So imagine our delight when we learned that Costco food courts in Korea serve Bulgogi Pizza. We imagine the umami-rich meat paired with mozzarella cheese tastes like a cheesesteak in pizza form.
Snag chicken strips and fries in Canada
In addition to poutine, Canadian Costco food courts offer a Chicken Strips and Fries meal for just over $5 (or $6.99 CAD). On Reddit, one person described the meal as "Legit the best thing on the menu." The best part? You can dip them in a honey mustard sauce.
The shrimp katsu burger is all the rage at Costcos in Japan
We're salivating over the Shrimp Katsu Burger, a seafood sandwich on Japan's Costco food court menu. For around $5, it features a katsu (breaded and deep-fried) shrimp patty topped with lettuce and spicy coleslaw on a bun. We imagine the heat from the slaw pairs perfectly with the sweetness of the shrimp.
Travel to Japan for another taste of combo pizza
If you miss Costco's beloved combo pizza and wish it was still on the menu, you'll be happy to know it's still available at Costco food courts in Japan for around $2.60 a slice. It's topped with sausage, pepperoni, red onions, green bell peppers, mushrooms, black olives, and cheese. This one might be worth the airline ticket, if only for nostalgia's sake.
Enjoy fully loaded jacket potatoes in the UK
In the U.K., Costco diners can get jacket potatoes — a baked potato cut in half and topped with cheese, beef chili, baked beans, coleslaw, or even tuna — for around $4. While there are many unique baked potato toppings, don't dismiss tuna until you've tried it. "American here, to be honest tuna in a baked potato is amazing. I know it sounds disgusting, but it's not," one Reddit user shared.
You can treat yourself to gelato in Sweden
You don't need to go to Italy to get authentic gelato — you can find it at Costco food courts in Sweden. Available flavors include chocolate, strawberry, and, in true Swedish fashion, salty black licorice. Pair a gelato cone with an espresso beverage, also on offer at Swedish Costco locations.
But that's not all — gelato is also available in the U.K., with flavor options like cherry, stracciatella (sweet cream with chocolate chips), mint chocolate chip, and salted caramel. Each order includes three scoops served in a waffle cone.
Australia offers steak pies that shoppers love
Meat pies are a popular fast food item in Australia and New Zealand, and Costco's Aussie Steak Pie features savory, chunky beef in gravy wrapped in a flaky pastry. At 300 grams, it sounds like a tasty and satisfying treat we can't wait to try.
Try the Double Chicken Fillet Sandwich in the UK
Can't get enough fried chicken sandwiches? You might want to book a trip to the U.K. The Double Chicken Fillet Sandwich, which features two fried chicken patties layered with cheese, lettuce, and tomato, looks like a must-try.
You can get an entire bucket of fried chicken in Taiwan
Very few things compare to a piping hot bucket of Taiwanese XXL fried chicken — and if you visit Taiwan, you can get a Crispy Chicken Bucket at the Costco food court for around $10. One Reddit comment says the bucket includes three drumsticks and three thighs, and tastes amazing. "It's fried but not breaded. Honestly amazing for the price." You can wash it down with an Iced Toffee Pearl Latte, which tastes like milk tea with a rich caramel finish.
Costco serves up croquetas in Spain
Lastly, it makes perfect sense that you can buy croquetas — a popular tapa that typically includes deep-fried ham and cheese in creamy béchamel sauce — at the Costco food court in Spain. The best part? If you're a fan, you can even buy various flavors to cook at home.