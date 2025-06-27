11 Costco International Food Court Items We Wish We Had In The US

After navigating the maze-like aisles at a Costco warehouse, there's nothing like treating yourself to a cheap and tasty bite at the retailer's food court. From its pizza to the iconic $1.50 hot dogs, Costco offers comfort food classics at very reasonable prices. However, if you go to a Costco in another country — aside from the ubiquitous Kirkland Signature dog — you might notice that some of your old standbys aren't available. Instead, you'll find new, exciting food court options.

It makes sense that Costco food courts in other countries offer different items to suit local tastes. After all, not everyone will be enticed by a piping hot Costco Chicken Bake or a Rotisserie Chicken Chef Salad — but that hasn't stopped the jealousy over international food court items. And just in case you were wondering — yes, your membership is valid at every single Costco location worldwide, adding yet another stop to your international travel itinerary.