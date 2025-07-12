The Fast Food Chain That Sells The Best Frozen Treat, According To Reddit
What's better than swinging through the drive-thru knowing you can get a quality meal and frozen dessert all in one? The reality: Tons of fast food chains offer cool confections, so selecting the best one can be a bit of a challenge — that is, until you count on the people of Reddit for their reviews. According to Redditors, the clear winner for the best fast food frozen treat is none other than Culver's. "It's not even a competition," one person wrote.
Culver's sells fresh custard, unique because it's churned throughout the day for a creamy, decadent treat. Unlike standard ice cream, custard's base includes egg yolks, which boost its richness and creaminess. Better yet, all the dairy used to make the frozen treat comes from local family farms, helping to deliver the freshest, most satisfying scoop.
The only custard flavors available at Culver's are vanilla and chocolate. However, the toppings are all the rage. The sheer number of choices might be another reason the chain takes the top spot for so many consumers. "Honestly I feel like there's so many good combinations," one Redditor wrote. For starters, consider all the fruit toppings, such as wild cherries, blueberries, raspberries, strawberries, bananas, and peaches. Then, move on to the chocolate candy lovers' zone for mini M&M's, Reese's Peanut Butter Cups, Heath Toffee, Snickers, Butterfinger, or Andes Mints.
Customize your custard at Culver's
As for sauces available at Culver's, consider a hefty swirl of hot fudge, salted caramel, peanut butter, marshmallow crème, or minty syrup. And if all of those weren't enough, toss in the added options of Oreo cookies, edible cookie dough bites, cheesecake bites, brownies, chocolate cake bites, sprinkles, and nuts like cashews or pecans.
Now that you've got the rundown on toppings, it's time to build your cup or concrete mixer (blended custard and mix-ins) by first choosing your custard flavor, then moving on to mix-ins. Imagine the thick, creamy vanilla base paired with a lush, tart raspberry filling for scoops of summer joy. If you're feeling adventurous, try combining two different fruits, such as blueberries and strawberries, for a jammy twist. Add scoops of Reese's and peanut butter for the ultimate nutty treat that complements the basic custard.
For a chocolatey take, make something inspired by a no-bake dark chocolate Oreo cheesecake. Order a chocolate concrete mixer with cheesecake bites, Oreo pieces, and hot fudge, offering a blend of tanginess, crumbly graham crackers, and rich black cocoa. Or, pair the chocolate base with cake pieces and wild cherries for something reminiscent of a black forest cake. Another idea is to go with some unconventional toppings for your next sundae, like salted caramel sauce and an order of cheese curds. Dip the warm, salty, cheesy morsels into the buttery, cool custard and caramel for a Chicago-style popcorn-like combo that's out of this world.