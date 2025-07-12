The Fast Food Chain That Sells The Best Frozen Treat, According To Reddit

What's better than swinging through the drive-thru knowing you can get a quality meal and frozen dessert all in one? The reality: Tons of fast food chains offer cool confections, so selecting the best one can be a bit of a challenge — that is, until you count on the people of Reddit for their reviews. According to Redditors, the clear winner for the best fast food frozen treat is none other than Culver's. "It's not even a competition," one person wrote.

Culver's sells fresh custard, unique because it's churned throughout the day for a creamy, decadent treat. Unlike standard ice cream, custard's base includes egg yolks, which boost its richness and creaminess. Better yet, all the dairy used to make the frozen treat comes from local family farms, helping to deliver the freshest, most satisfying scoop.

The only custard flavors available at Culver's are vanilla and chocolate. However, the toppings are all the rage. The sheer number of choices might be another reason the chain takes the top spot for so many consumers. "Honestly I feel like there's so many good combinations," one Redditor wrote. For starters, consider all the fruit toppings, such as wild cherries, blueberries, raspberries, strawberries, bananas, and peaches. Then, move on to the chocolate candy lovers' zone for mini M&M's, Reese's Peanut Butter Cups, Heath Toffee, Snickers, Butterfinger, or Andes Mints.