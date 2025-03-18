Fans Compare One Fast Casual Restaurant To Chipotle, But Is It More Affordable?
When it comes to fast casual bowl restaurants, Chipotle has long been the go-to for customizable burritos and bowls. Who doesn't love choosing each ingredient that goes into your meal? But some folks are drawing comparisons between Chipotle and a rising competitor — not just in flavor, but in price. Cava, a fast-dining Mediterranean grill, offers the same build-your-own style as Chipotle, only with Mediterranean-inspired ingredients. Customers can choose from building a wrap with pita bread, or a bowl with either greens or grains as the base (or both if you are feeling extra hungry). With a similar layout and ordering experience to Chipotle, it makes sense why patrons are quick to pit the two chains against one another.
The key question: is Cava more affordable? While the two casual dining spots are comparable in price, the reality is that Cava is slightly more expensive. For a basic rice bowl with chicken with complementary toppings, Cava will cost you between $1 and $3 more than Chipotle, depending on where in the U.S. you reside. For example, in Alabama, a chicken bowl is $9.65 from Chipotle and $10.65 from Cava, while the same bowl in California is $10.35 from Chipotle and $13.15 from Cava. Some folks, however, may not have a choice between the two at all, as Cava is only located in 26 U.S. states, while Chipotle can be found throughout the lower 48.
What you're paying for at Cava
Despite its price, it might be worth a visit to Cava. Compared to Chipotle, Cava has many more unique options to choose from. For the base, you can choose from grains like saffron basmati rice, brown rice, and black lentils, or unique greens options like their trademark Splendid Greens, a mix of romaine, escarole, chicory endive, Belgian endive, and radicchio. For protein, Cava offers steak and chicken like Chipotle, as well as additional options like harissa hot chicken, braised lamb, and spicy lamb meatballs for an extra couple bucks.
Next up: the sauce. Cava lets you pick three dips out of a lineup of six, including hummus, roasted eggplant, and tzatziki, plus eight dressings and 12 complementary toppings, such as fiery broccoli, pickled red onions, and tomato-onion salad — and yes, you can pile on all 12 if your heart desires. In contrast, Chipotle keeps it simple with four salsas, and a small handful of toppings like cheese, fajita veggies, sour cream, romaine lettuce, or fresh cilantro from the secret menu.
Cava also offers unique seasonal juices — like house-made Pineapple Apple Mint juice or Blueberry Lavender juice. Unlike Chipotle, Cava customers can also satisfy their sweet tooth with desserts like the Salted Chocolate Oat Cookie or the Greyston Blondie bar. While the Mediterranean-inspired fast casual chain leans into variety, Chipotle keeps its lineup minimal, with a distinct approach to customization. Ultimately, the choice between the two restaurants won't come down to which one is cheaper, rather which type of cuisine you are in the mood for.