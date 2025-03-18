Fans Compare One Fast Casual Restaurant To Chipotle, But Is It More Affordable?

When it comes to fast casual bowl restaurants, Chipotle has long been the go-to for customizable burritos and bowls. Who doesn't love choosing each ingredient that goes into your meal? But some folks are drawing comparisons between Chipotle and a rising competitor — not just in flavor, but in price. Cava, a fast-dining Mediterranean grill, offers the same build-your-own style as Chipotle, only with Mediterranean-inspired ingredients. Customers can choose from building a wrap with pita bread, or a bowl with either greens or grains as the base (or both if you are feeling extra hungry). With a similar layout and ordering experience to Chipotle, it makes sense why patrons are quick to pit the two chains against one another.

The key question: is Cava more affordable? While the two casual dining spots are comparable in price, the reality is that Cava is slightly more expensive. For a basic rice bowl with chicken with complementary toppings, Cava will cost you between $1 and $3 more than Chipotle, depending on where in the U.S. you reside. For example, in Alabama, a chicken bowl is $9.65 from Chipotle and $10.65 from Cava, while the same bowl in California is $10.35 from Chipotle and $13.15 from Cava. Some folks, however, may not have a choice between the two at all, as Cava is only located in 26 U.S. states, while Chipotle can be found throughout the lower 48.