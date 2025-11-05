Review: Starbucks Warms Up Its Winter Menu With Cinnamon Pull-Apart Bread And Caramel Miso Hot Chocolate

While cinnamon lovers may typically opt for the chain's Cinnamon Coffee Cake, there is now another option on Starbucks' menu: the Cinnamon Pull-Apart Bread. The pastry comes nestled in a muffin-style wrapper, though the bread itself looks more like a croissant (a dish that actually originated in Austria — not France) with its flaky exterior. The new menu item is topped with cinnamon sugar, giving it a mouthwatering appeal.

And the inside is just as good as the outside. The treat is soft, warm, and infused with just enough cinnamon flavor. Of course, I had to compare this new addition to the chain's other cinnamon-flavored treat: the Cinnamon Coffee Cake. The cinnamon flavor is much more mild here (after all, it doesn't have the same streusel topping that the cake possesses) — but that isn't necessarily a bad thing. While the chain's coffee cake is more dessert-like and indulgent, the Cinnamon Pull-Apart Bread is lighter and perhaps better suited towards breakfast with a soft, flaky texture reminiscent of the chain's croissants.

If I had to give one critique, it's that I was left hoping for a bit more "pull-apart"-ness. As I mentioned, the pastry leans more croissant-like than gooey cinnamon bread. That approach has its perks (it is less messy, after all), but it wasn't quite the texture I was expecting from the name. Still, the Cinnamon Pull-Apart Bread is a welcome addition to Starbucks' lineup and one I'll definitely be grabbing again.