Dunkin's New Wicked Refreshers Won't Leave You Changed 'For Good'

The drink menu at Dunkin' is ever-changing (the new winter menu just dropped) — gotta' keep things fresh — and one area where the brand keeps things extra interesting is with its lineup of cold drinks. Does anyone remember when it teamed up with Sabrina Carpenter earlier this year? Well, Dunkin' is at it again, and this time, all the Ariana Grande fans should get excited. The newest collaboration is with none other than "Wicked," and with it comes two new exciting drinks, one for each of our favorite leading ladies. The first is a Wicked Pink Refresher, a fruity sparkling concoction bright enough to match any of Glinda's rosy outfits. The second is the Wicked Green Matcha, a creamy, iced latte green enough to turn some heads — sound like anyone we know?

When I heard the new "Wicked" Refreshers at Dunkin' were hitting the market, it was as if the Wizard of Oz himself had summoned me to the Dunkin' drive-thru lane. To ensure I was in the perfect mood, I also listened to the soundtrack on full blast in my car on the way over, but that's neither here nor there. What's important is how they tasted, right? So, whether you relate more to Glinda or Elphaba, you're going to want to know what I thought after giving both "Wicked" drinks a taste. Did they live up to a fan girl like me's expectations? Or, should you simply listen to the soundtrack again and save yourself a trip? Let's find out!