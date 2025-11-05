Dunkin's New Wicked Refreshers Won't Leave You Changed 'For Good'
The drink menu at Dunkin' is ever-changing (the new winter menu just dropped) — gotta' keep things fresh — and one area where the brand keeps things extra interesting is with its lineup of cold drinks. Does anyone remember when it teamed up with Sabrina Carpenter earlier this year? Well, Dunkin' is at it again, and this time, all the Ariana Grande fans should get excited. The newest collaboration is with none other than "Wicked," and with it comes two new exciting drinks, one for each of our favorite leading ladies. The first is a Wicked Pink Refresher, a fruity sparkling concoction bright enough to match any of Glinda's rosy outfits. The second is the Wicked Green Matcha, a creamy, iced latte green enough to turn some heads — sound like anyone we know?
When I heard the new "Wicked" Refreshers at Dunkin' were hitting the market, it was as if the Wizard of Oz himself had summoned me to the Dunkin' drive-thru lane. To ensure I was in the perfect mood, I also listened to the soundtrack on full blast in my car on the way over, but that's neither here nor there. What's important is how they tasted, right? So, whether you relate more to Glinda or Elphaba, you're going to want to know what I thought after giving both "Wicked" drinks a taste. Did they live up to a fan girl like me's expectations? Or, should you simply listen to the soundtrack again and save yourself a trip? Let's find out!
Price and availability
Starting November 5th, you can snag either of the new Dunkin' "Wicked" drinks at participating locations. Considering the hype and intense fandom of so many people, though, something tells me that will be just about everywhere. Not to mention, the second installment, "Wicked: For Good," will be in theaters on November 21st, so the timing couldn't be more perfect. Just be warned: They are only expected to remain on the menu until December 2nd, so if you have to get your hands on all things "Wicked," you don't have forever to try the new drinks.
Prices vary somewhat from one Dunkin' to the next, sales tax and all, but you can expect to pay about $4.69 for a medium Wicked Pink Refresher. A medium-sized Wicked Green Matcha will run you a bit more, about $5.39. Even so, it does have the benefit of caffeine (the Pink Refresher does not) — thanks, matcha — and most of us are willing to shell out a bit more money for a boost of energy (myself included). Let's see if either one of them is worth it, though. Ready?
Wicked Pink Refresher taste test
Okay, so here's the lowdown: The Wicked Pink Refresher is made with strawberry dragon fruit flavoring, a shot of blueberry syrup, and soda water. At face value, it sounds great, right? Well, unfortunately, it's more like the way Galinda (it was Ga-linda at that point) says "it's great" to Elphaba when she's trying to sell her on the bed hidden in the back corner of their shared room. Yikes.
When I took the first sip of my newly acquired Wicked Pink Refresher, it struck me with a bold fruity flavor. Regrettably, though, the taste was pretty harsh, and it had an almost chemical aftertaste bordering on medicinal. It was also way too sweet for my liking. I appreciated the layered sweet and tart flavors shining through, but it was confusifying (as Glinda would put it), to say the least. Additionally, I could barely detect any of the blueberry syrup. The strawberry and dragon fruit flavors were there, which was nice, but they definitely overpowered any semblance of blueberry.
The nicest thing I can say about the Wicked Pink Refresher is that the soda water cuts through some of the harsh sweetness. It added a nice fizz as well, but overall, this isn't a drink I'll be coming back for. Bummer. Admittedly, it's pretty on brand for Glinda, though. After all, she's nothing if not harsh and overly saccharine in the movie.
Wicked Green Matcha taste test
A nod to Elphaba, the Wicked Green Matcha at Dunkin' features whole milk, brown sugar syrup, a shot of toasted almond syrup, and, of course, matcha. Is it unnaturally green, like Elphaba? No, it's actually a bit paler than I anticipated, because of all the milk, but the shade of green would still make her proud.
As for the taste, the Wicked Green Matcha didn't have what it takes to win me over. I detected hints of brown sugar and a pleasing earthiness from the matcha. Still, mix those flavors with a glass of whole milk and I'll be the first to say no, thanks. It was flavorful and creamy (obviously), but there was something about the way toasted almond syrup took over. It made me think of chalky soy milk, and that really turned me off. So much so that I wondered whether they messed up my drink order. Regardless, I kept thinking I would warm up to it after a few sips, but the almond aftertaste is a total deal-breaker for me. It reminded me of bad soy milk from back in the day when there was only one awful-tasting brand (IYKYK).
The toasted almond and brown sugar syrups at Dunkin' are pretty mid when it comes to ranking all of the brand's flavor syrups, so I guess my disappointment is fairly warranted. Still, I expected a lot more from this drink. I still love you, Elphaba, but this drink isn't it.
Final thoughts
As the song says, everyone deserves a chance to fly. Sadly, though, the new "Wicked" beverages at Dunkin' aren't going to be the thing to lift me up. Plainly put: Neither "Wicked" drink collab made me feel like I was defying gravity.
The Wicked Green Matcha was chalky, and it tasted like a glass of milk with some added flavors. I guess that's what it is, technically, but, as far as I know, only certain people drink an entire glass of whole milk for fun (not me). The Wicked Pink Refresher didn't fare much better, either. It had a harsh flavor with lingering notes of artificiality. The soda water helps cut through it quite a bit, just not enough. I guess it isn't too surprising, either, because it contains the same flavors found in the Sabrina Carpenter Mixed Berry Daydream Refresher– strawberry dragon fruit and blueberry breeze — which I also thought had a medicinal edge.
I've always fancied myself more of an Elphaba than a Glinda, but this is one case where I can easily say Glinda takes the lead. It may not be by much, but if I had to choose one drink over the other, it would certainly be the Wicked Pink Refresher. I guess Glinda really does know how to be popular. Unfortunately, though, just like an invite to the Emerald City, things weren't all they had been cracked up to be when I finally arrived and got a taste. Better luck next time, Dunkin'.