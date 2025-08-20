Review: Dunkin's New Sabrina Carpenter Daydream Refreshers Are Begging To Please, Please, Please Be Good

Fall may be fast approaching, but Dunkin' and Sabrina Carpenter have come together yet again to give us one last taste of summer before it's gone. This time, it's in the form of two new Daydream Refresher flavors: Mango and Mixed Berry. Technically, the latest flavor drops are part of the chain's fall menu, but in both name and taste, these new beverages scream summertime.

Similar to Sabrina Carpenter's Strawberry Daydream Refresher, which Dunkin' dropped earlier this summer, the new Mango and Mixed Berry drinks feature lots of bold, fruity flavors, creamy oat milk, and velvety cold foam on top. As an avid fan of Sabrina Carpenter and all of her alluring talents, I couldn't wait to get a taste of her new Dunkin' collab, so I went and snagged one of each flavor as soon as they were available. Are Carpenter's newest refreshers worth rushing to your local Dunkin' or should you simply drive on by (while blasting her music, of course)? Let's find out!