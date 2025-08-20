Review: Dunkin's New Sabrina Carpenter Daydream Refreshers Are Begging To Please, Please, Please Be Good
Fall may be fast approaching, but Dunkin' and Sabrina Carpenter have come together yet again to give us one last taste of summer before it's gone. This time, it's in the form of two new Daydream Refresher flavors: Mango and Mixed Berry. Technically, the latest flavor drops are part of the chain's fall menu, but in both name and taste, these new beverages scream summertime.
Similar to Sabrina Carpenter's Strawberry Daydream Refresher, which Dunkin' dropped earlier this summer, the new Mango and Mixed Berry drinks feature lots of bold, fruity flavors, creamy oat milk, and velvety cold foam on top. As an avid fan of Sabrina Carpenter and all of her alluring talents, I couldn't wait to get a taste of her new Dunkin' collab, so I went and snagged one of each flavor as soon as they were available. Are Carpenter's newest refreshers worth rushing to your local Dunkin' or should you simply drive on by (while blasting her music, of course)? Let's find out!
Price and availability
The new Sabrina Carpenter Daydream Refresher flavors are now available at Dunkin' locations everywhere. While the Mixed Berry and Mango flavors are part of the fall lineup of new menu offerings and the Strawberry is technically part of the Summer menu, luckily, you can snag any one of the three for the time being. Depending on how the new flavors are received, though, their availability could fade with the change of the seasons. Only time will tell.
A small Daydream Refresher costs $4.69 plus tax. My total for both the Mango and Mixed Berry flavors came to $10.13. While this isn't a totally egregious price, it isn't all that inexpensive, either. If you take into account that they don't have any caffeine — something many people, myself included, specifically go to Dunkin' for — the elevated price could sting a bit. Even so, if a refreshing, creamy beverage is what you're after, they've got what it takes to satisfy a craving — price be darned.
Nutritional info
If you're going to Dunkin' for a creamy Daydream Refresher, nutrition probably isn't driving your decision. Still, it never hurts to know what you're getting yourself into. When it comes to calories, both the Mixed Berry and Mango flavors contain 220 in a small, 290 in a medium, and 410 in a large.
Each of the flavors also contains a hefty helping of sugar, but that isn't too surprising since they are quite sweet. A small-sized Mixed Berry Daydream Refresher contains 32 grams of sugar, and a small Mango has 33 — and almost all of the sugar in each flavor is added. You can also expect quite a bit of fat (some of which is trans fat), cholesterol, sodium, and carbs in both of the new drinks.
On a lighter note, the new Daydream Refresher flavors will give you a small dose of protein, between two and four grams, depending on the size. They also contain a small amount of vitamin D, calcium, and potassium, for whatever that's worth.
Sabrina Carpenter Mango Daydream Refresher taste test
Made with a Mango Pineapple fruit infusion, oat milk, and decadent cold foam on top, the Sabrina Carpenter Mango Daydream Refresher was everything I hoped it would be. It was uber creamy, super fruity and flavorful, and undoubtedly refreshing — something that's not easyto achieve in a creamy drink. Admittedly, I didn't pick up on much of the pineapple flavor, but the mango was bold enough and tasty enough that I didn't give it a second thought. The cold foam — which is not to be confused with whipped cream – was to die for as well (at least at first, but more on that in a minute). All in all, it was like a creamy mango dream, and the decadent mouthfeel was something I couldn't resist. Yum!
The moment I had a hold of the new Daydream Refreshers at Dunkin', I instantly gave them a taste — yes, even before I pulled out of the parking lot. And I'm really glad I did, because that's when the cold foam on top was at its best — deliciously creamy and velvety smooth. However, by the time I got my drinks home (which only took about three minutes!) it had already started to lose its cloud-like texture and melt into the drink below. Sad but true. Oh well.
Sabrina Carpenter Mixed Berry Daydream Refresher taste test
The Sabrina Carpenter Mixed Berry Daydream Refresher is made with a blend of Blueberry Breeze and Strawberry Dragonfruit flavors (both of which are featured in other drinks on the Dunkin' menu). They are mixed with creamy oat milk and topped with velvety cold foam. Upon first taste, I mostly got cold foam. While I liked the flavor of it very much, I had to take a good, long swig to reach the Mixed Berry drink below. To be clear, I'm not complaining — just making sure you understand how decadently creamy and thick the foam was. Unfortunately, when the Mixed Berry penetrated the cold foam, I was not very impressed. It tasted like a standard mixed berry flavor, but also seemed somewhat medicinal. Yuck. The taste was overwhelmingly artificial.
Just like with the Mango Daydream Refresher, the cold foam on top of the Mixed Berry drink was delicious, but short-lived. Within a matter of minutes, it lost its appealing velvety texture, quickly melting into the drink below. It mixed into the fruity oat milk mix nicely, but it completely lost its textural appeal. Obviously, I was not amused. Pair that with the artificial taste of the Mixed Berry flavor concoction, and I was pretty let down. This drink missed the mark for me, and I couldn't bring myself to finish it.
Final thoughts
Both the Mango and Mixed Berry Daydream Refreshers are nothing if not sweet. If that is already a red flag for you, I recommend steering clear of both. However, if sweet, refreshing, creamy drinks are up your alley, you won't want to miss out on the new Sabrina Carpenter flavors — especially the Mango one.
While the Mixed Berry Daydream Refresher isn't a complete flop, I couldn't get over the artificiality of it. The new Mango Daydream Refresher, on the other hand, was significantly more my speed. It's still extremely saccharine, so it would be more of a once-in-a-while indulgence for me, but the mango flavor did not have the artificial taste found in the Mixed Berry.
As you have probably gleaned, the cold foam on top was my favorite part of both drinks. It's a shame it didn't have more staying power, though. After just a few minutes, it had almost entirely been absorbed by the drinks. Between the fleeting cold foam and overly sweet flavor profile of both beverages, I find myself longing for something a little bit subtler, like the refreshers Dunkin' released earlier this summer. Alas, those might be a bit harder to find as the seasons change and supplies at locations run out. Colder weather means more cold foam, I guess.