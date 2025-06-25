Review: Is Sabrina Carpenter's Dunkin' Strawberry Refresher A Dream Or Nightmare?
Extra, extra, read all about it! Sabrina Carpenter and Dunkin' have teamed up once again, and this time, it's with a summertime drink that's sure to cool you off: Sabrina's Strawberry Daydream Refresher. The name alone is enough to give it a try, and the description doesn't hurt either: It's a creamy oat milk and sweet strawberry drink topped with a cloud of cold foam. If you haven't seen the commercial just yet, Sabrina herself says it's just what's needed when you are "hot." Consider me intrigued. (Also, how do I get the number to her sultry Dunkin' hotline?)
Generally, I'm prone to believe anything the golden-haired goddess says, so I rushed to Dunkin' as soon as the new collab dropped to try it myself — in fact, I'm pretty sure I was the very first person to order the Strawberry Daydream Refresher from that Dunkin' location. And in case you were wondering, yes — I did blast Sabrina Carpenter on the drive there and on the way home. So, is this new drink really as tasty hype would have you believe?
Price and availability
Sabrina's Strawberry Daydream Refresher is part of the new summer lineup at Dunkin' and officially hit the menu June 25, so it's now available at locations across the country. However, like the duo's last collab (Sabrina's Brown Sugar Shakin' Espresso), it's a seasonal release. Don't sleep on it if you want to count yourself among the adoring fans who get a taste — I mean, are you even a real fan if you don't? Just like summer, Sabrina's Strawberry Daydream Refresher will be gone before you know it.
According to a company press release, Dunkin' Rewards members can get medium-sized Strawberry Daydream Refreshers for just $3. For everyone else, a medium will cost about $5 — $4.89 plus tax, to be exact — though prices can vary by location. Now that I know this, I'm definitely kicking myself for not signing up for the rewards program first, but such is life.
Nutritional info
Sabrina's Strawberry Daydream Refresher mainly consists of creamy oat milk and sweet strawberry flavor. However, it's also topped with cloud-like cold foam. Oat milk contains lots of nutrients, so that's a plus. Still, it can also have a lot of sugar, and there's no doubt the other ingredients in the drink do as well.
Now it's time for the nitty gritty details. A small Strawberry Daydream Refresher contains 210 calories; a medium has 280 calories, and a large has 400. As for sugar, the total sugar content ranges from 31 to 59 grams depending on drink size, and most of those are added sugars. However, the drinks also come with two to four grams of protein and a healthy dose of calcium, potassium, dietary fiber, and vitamin D. Do what you want with this info — you probably won't hit your daily values drinking this, but hey, it's not nothing!
Taste test
After picking up Sabrina's Strawberry Daydream Refresher, I quickly pulled out of the drive-thru lane, parked, and took a good, long sip. I wanted to give it my full, undivided attention, after all. Instantly, I was blown away by how much it reminded me of melted strawberry ice cream. In fact, it didn't taste like oat milk at all. Like, wow! It was creamy, sweet, and it definitely packed a strong strawberry flavor, too — not freshly-picked ones, but strawberry for sure. The cloud-like cold foam was just the cherry on top. I began my drive home after several more sips, and the whole time I could hear Sabrina singing to me from the cup holder, "Oh, I leave quite an impression." (Wait — maybe that was just my car stereo?)
Once I got home, I continued savoring my Strawberry Daydream Refresher, and let me tell you: It was truly dream-like, as the name suggests. However, much to my dismay, the cold foam — which is similar to whipped cream but, frankly, much better for an on-the-go beverage — lost much of its creamy appeal. The more time passed, the more it settled into the rest of the drink. This was to be expected, of course, but still a bit disappointing. The first sips — complete with all the velvety texture from the cold foam — were definitely the best. Even so, it remained tasty — a delightfully sweet strawberry treat.
Final thoughts
Just like the unreleased song for which it was named, Strawberry Moon, Sabrina's Strawberry Daydream Refresher is an ethereal delight. It may not be for everyone, but it's sweet, creamy, delicious, and sure to cool you down. I'm not sure about the refreshing part of the name, but it makes for a decent substitute for a classic milkshake (one made with strawberry ice cream, of course). It's far lighter and less dense than a full-on shake, which never hurts in the summer heat. Plainly put: It's sweet strawberry bliss, especially the first few sips before the cold foam gets a chance to seep into the rest of the drink. Nicely done, Dunkin' and Sabrina — I'd definitely order this again.
Of course, if you detest super saccharine drinks, Sabrina's Strawberry Daydream Refresher probably isn't for you. I'd certainly consider this an indulgence — in other words, you probably don't want to drink more than one a day. No judgment if you do, though. If the flavor, texture, and sweetness here are your thing, you'll probably be daydreaming about this drink for hours after you get a taste. Ask me how I know.