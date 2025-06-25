Review: Is Sabrina Carpenter's Dunkin' Strawberry Refresher A Dream Or Nightmare?

Extra, extra, read all about it! Sabrina Carpenter and Dunkin' have teamed up once again, and this time, it's with a summertime drink that's sure to cool you off: Sabrina's Strawberry Daydream Refresher. The name alone is enough to give it a try, and the description doesn't hurt either: It's a creamy oat milk and sweet strawberry drink topped with a cloud of cold foam. If you haven't seen the commercial just yet, Sabrina herself says it's just what's needed when you are "hot." Consider me intrigued. (Also, how do I get the number to her sultry Dunkin' hotline?)

Generally, I'm prone to believe anything the golden-haired goddess says, so I rushed to Dunkin' as soon as the new collab dropped to try it myself — in fact, I'm pretty sure I was the very first person to order the Strawberry Daydream Refresher from that Dunkin' location. And in case you were wondering, yes — I did blast Sabrina Carpenter on the drive there and on the way home. So, is this new drink really as tasty hype would have you believe?