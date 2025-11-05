Review: Dunkin's Winter Menu Is Mostly Filled With Holiday Cheer
Now that Halloween is over and fall is in full effect, most folks are preparing for the next big thing: Christmas and the general holiday season. Merriment, reflection, gifts, and connections are soon to come. With this annual shift, Dunkin' is preparing with its new winter holiday menu. Dropping November 5th — and available for a limited time — the iconic coffee chain is releasing five new holiday-inspired items that match the vibe and flavors of the winter months.
To help us transition into the festive season, I went to Dunkin' to taste test the newest additions to its holiday menu. From festively-flavored drinks to yummy treats, Dunkin' is trying to put its best foot forward in time for the holiday season (and that includes a new game-changer: bacon jam).
This launch definitely seems fun and unique, but the question begs: Do Dunkin's new menu items actually taste as good as they sound? Without further ado, let's get to tasting.
Cookie Butter Cloud Latte
Starting with the drinks, I went straight for the one I knew I'd like: the Cookie Butter Cloud Latte. This one features Dunkin's rich espresso with notes of brown sugar and cookie flavoring. While you can get it hot or iced, I went with the iced option, which means it's topped with creamy Cookie Butter Cold Foam and cookie butter crumbles. Yes, it tastes as good as it looks!
The overall flavor definitely gives off winter vibes. There are comforting warming notes — like cinnamon, brown sugar, and toffee — lingering in the background. However, I didn't find a bold cookie taste within each sip. That addition came from the crumbles on top, which definitely give off a sugar cookie vibe. When you get that small cookie crumble in a sip, the flavor profile definitely comes together and reflects the name of this sugary coffee drink.
I paid $5.70 for a medium Cooke Butter Cloud Latte, though the pricing may vary based on your location (as they may with all the items listed here). Overall, though, this one is delish. I definitely recommend trying it.
Berry Sangria Dunkin' Refresher
Next up, I tried the Berry Sangria Refresher, and to be honest, I didn't have high hopes. This type of drink isn't really my thing, but it was one of the biggest surprises on this list.
The Berry Sangria Refresher is giving holiday punch vibes with bold berry flavors. What's cool is that you can choose to use green tea, black tea, lemonade, or sparkling water as your base. I went with green tea to give me an extra caffeine boost and keep the berry flavoring as the star of the show.
I was pretty impressed by this drink, as it really did give off sangria undertones. There is a strong berry aftertaste here that leans acidic, but it didn't stop me from sipping. I think the green tea works well with this one, as it cuts the strong berry notes. I'm not sure I could drink a whole cup, as it starts to smack a bit of cough syrup notes after a few sips, but it's thin enough that you are refreshed from this drink. If berry is your thing, give it a go — a medium ran me $3.99.
Raspberry Striped Croissant
First up for the new food items, I tried the Raspberry Striped Croissant. This one is super fun, with raspberry ribbons baked into the dough. The best part? It has a sweet raspberry fruit filling, too! It looked good, but I was convinced the taste would falter.
While I love a good croissant, I am a purist, preferring a classic butter option every time. However, this one was a game changer, in that it was flaky on the outside and moist on the inside with balanced flavors. You can taste the raspberry in the outer lamination, along with the sweet fruit filling. What I enjoyed most about the filling — and the pastry as a whole — was that it wasn't overly sweet. The fruit added a nice touch in the same way you'd eat a plain croissant with jam. If that's your jam — pun absolutely intended — then this one is a must try, and cost $2.99 at my local Dunkin'.
Ultimate Bacon Jam Breakfast Sandwich
Now we're entering sandwich territory, one of my favorite parts of the Dunkin' lineup. I started with the Ultimate Bacon Jam Breakfast Sandwich, which features bacon, white cheddar cheese, and a fried egg on a buttery croissant. But the secret ingredient in this new menu item is the sweet-meets-savory bacon jam.
One bite in, and I knew this was a winner. The bite itself was balanced and enjoyable. The croissant was warm and crispy with a moist center, and the egg and bacon were solid — no notes. I really enjoyed the white cheddar here; it's a big part of what made this sandwich work so well for me.
When it comes to the bacon jam, Dunkin' wasn't kidding about sweet and savory, but honestly, I found that it skewed super sweet. There wasn't much on the sandwich, but a little clearly goes a long way. I think the amount of savory ingredients saved this one, creating a really harmonious eating experience. I would absolutely grab this if you are a bacon fan or someone who adores a sweet and savory mashup. It's a little pricier at $5.89, but worth it.
Bacon Jam Grilled Cheese
The last bite I tried was from theBacon Jam Grilled Cheese. This one features the new bacon jam, a melted white cheddar and American cheese combo, and slices of bacon on toasted sourdough. On paper, this seems like a killer meal. In real life, it didn't hit the mark. I can already hear you asking: How could you not like a grilled cheese? I promise I have my reasons.
There are two main issues with this one: The bread and the bacon jam. There was simply too much bread in this ratio. I took the top off the sandwich and found a more balanced bite with one slice of bread. On top of that, the bacon jam was overwhelmingly sweet. It didn't have as many savory notes to save it like on the previous sandwich — the American cheese and cheddar combo didn't play well together, and the added sweetness from the jam created a jarring flavor profile. Add in the sourdough tang and you have an unbalanced bite, and one that gets even worse with a $6.09 price tag. Sorry Dunkin' — this one is a no-go for me.
Overall impressions
Major chains like Dunkin' always want to bring something new to the table with seasonal menu releases, at least one or two novel additions that loyal customers fawn over. While there's some room from improvement in certain spots, I think Dunkin' largely succeeded on that front. The Cookie Butter Cloud Latte is definitely a must for any coffee and sweet drink aficionados, while the Berry Sangria Dunkin' Refresher is a punch-lovers dream. (Extra points for being able to can customize that one.
Food-wise, the Bacon Jam Grilled Cheese was a dud, but the Ultimate Bacon Jam Sandwich struck a satisfying balance between sweet and savory — that one's definitely a winner. And while you may still prefer a simpler croissant with your coffee, the Raspberry Striped Croissant is a fun change up if you want to make things subtly sweeter.
In the end, Dunkin' did well here. Revolutionary? Not quite, but its winter holiday menu evokes that seasonal nostalgia and comfort we're all looking for this time of year. Just don't go too heavy on that bacon jam.