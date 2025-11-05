Review: Dunkin's Winter Menu Is Mostly Filled With Holiday Cheer

Now that Halloween is over and fall is in full effect, most folks are preparing for the next big thing: Christmas and the general holiday season. Merriment, reflection, gifts, and connections are soon to come. With this annual shift, Dunkin' is preparing with its new winter holiday menu. Dropping November 5th — and available for a limited time — the iconic coffee chain is releasing five new holiday-inspired items that match the vibe and flavors of the winter months.

To help us transition into the festive season, I went to Dunkin' to taste test the newest additions to its holiday menu. From festively-flavored drinks to yummy treats, Dunkin' is trying to put its best foot forward in time for the holiday season (and that includes a new game-changer: bacon jam).

This launch definitely seems fun and unique, but the question begs: Do Dunkin's new menu items actually taste as good as they sound? Without further ado, let's get to tasting.