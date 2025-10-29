Is McDonald's Chips Ahoy Frappé Worth Trying? Here's My Brutally Honest Review

If you've had prepackaged cookies before, you're likely well aware of the not-quite-fresh flavor they tend to have. It's somewhere between a stale and fake flavor, and it's the reason that homemade cookies are just superior. In a pinch, I'm always willing to set the flavoring aside and take the cookies for what they are. While the frappé didn't have the cookie flavor like I hoped it would, it did capture that odd staleness. Is that a good thing? Well ...

What's ultimately very disappointing about this type of drink is that it has an opportunity to have a really developed, deep flavor to it. A little extra consideration in developing that chocolate chip cookie flavored syrup could have produced a great frappé. It also needs significantly more cookie bits within the drink — or at least more liquid-resistant ones — as I didn't taste or feel the cookie pieces at all. Instead, I saw them on top, but even there, they didn't do anything to flavor the drink. In an attempt to save the experience, I leaned on a common milkshake hack (even though frappes and milkshakes are not the same thing): I dipped a French fry in the frappe to see if it would taste better. McDonald's French fries taste great with pretty much everything, so this was a saving grace, but I still can't recommend rushing out to try the Chips Ahoy! Frappé — and I wouldn't be terribly surprised if it end up among the McDonald's menu items that failed.