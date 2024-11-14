Nothing is more disappointing than when you grab a freshly baked chocolate chip cookie, expecting it to have the fluffiest texture, but then it feels like a brick in your mouth. It's a cookie, not a potato chip! So, how can you achieve an impeccably chewy chocolate chip cookie? Well, the secret is vanilla pudding mix.

The next time you are preparing your favorite chocolate chip cookie recipe, simply pour in a box of vanilla pudding mix with your eggs, butter, and sugars, then continue with the remainder of the instructions as normal. Vanilla pudding is a key ingredient for pumpkin pie dip or fluffy cake, but how does this soften the cookies? The cornstarch in the pudding mix helps boost the chewiness and allows your chocolate chip cookies to feel softer than cumulus clouds.

If you want to experiment a little, try banana cream or butterscotch pudding mix, but the traditional French vanilla flavor will complement your classic chocolate chip cookie ingredients. Say goodbye to cookies that almost break your back molars, and hello to cushiony chocolate chip perfection, plusher than your favorite stuffed animal.