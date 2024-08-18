The Extra Step That Makes Store-Bought Cookies Taste Gourmet

A cookie fresh out of the oven is hands down the best way to enjoy a baked good. However, a good store-bought cookie with some homemade touches gives a freshly baked treat a run for its money. Whether you don't have time for a full batch of freshly baked cookies or simply are not the best baker, the quick trick of adding melted chocolate to any box of store-bought cookies will upgrade them instantly. The cookies will have the look and taste as if they just came out of a gourmet shop.

To elevate the cookies even more, consider tempering the chocolate. During the tempering process, chocolate is heated, melted, and then cooled, allowing fat crystals, also known as beta crystals, to form. The structural change transforms the chocolate giving it a shiny, glossy finish. When chocolate is melted in a double boiler or microwave, it can be streaky, dull in texture, and have a white-gray finish to it.

Sprinkles, toasted and crushed nuts, chocolate chips, and crushed candy are also excellent choices to add on top of the melted chocolate. If you want to get a more detailed pattern on the cookie, consider putting the melted chocolate in a pastry bag for a clean design. Candy melts are also a great substitution for chocolate, as they come in all colors of the rainbow, making it easy to pinpoint designs for holidays and specific celebrations.