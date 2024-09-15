Milkshakes Vs Frappes: Are They The Same Thing?

Milkshakes and frappes might seem easily distinguishable to some people, but the names are actually interchanged more often than you think. Ultimately, there are some big differences, and ordering the wrong one can end in a big (albeit still tasty) disappointment.

Milkshakes are thick, creamy cold beverages typically made up of ice cream, milk, and a flavoring agent. Their flavor will depend largely on the flavor of ice cream used, though many shakes use vanilla ice cream as their base and a flavored syrup to determine the main taste. Milkshakes are almost always blended, although you'd be surprised just how easy it is to make your own milkshake without a blender.

Frappes, on the other hand, are a mix of coffee, ice, milk, and a sweetening agent. The word itself, "frappe", is French and means "iced" or "chilled" owing to its texture. Structurally, frappes and milkshakes are very different. Frappes can be blended or shaken with ice cubes, so they will either be slushy in consistency or like an extra chilled iced coffee. In the case of shaken frappes, the vigorous motion of shaking the liquids with the ice results in a foamy, light consistency. A new addition to frappes is xanthan gum, a common food additive that binds the frappe ingredients together in a way that results in a smoother texture and prevents the coffee from separating from the ice.