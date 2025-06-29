The Brand Behind McDonald's Fries (& You Can Buy Them Frozen In Stores)

Few fast food items are as iconic as the McDonald's french fries. Their salty, extra crispy nature has earned them a top spot amongst consumers around the world. Luckily for us, McDonald's largest supplier, Lamb Weston, sells the exact french fry in most supermarkets, so you can make them yourself at home. The potato company has been supplying McDonald's with fries since 1971, and the Golden Arches account for 14% of its total sales.

Lamb Weston started in 1950 and quickly cemented itself as a forerunner in potato production. They invented the Water Gun Knife in 1960, which revolutionized potato slicing. They also developed a system that detects blemishes in spuds and automatically removes them from high-speed production lines. Both of these were game-changers, allowing Lamb Weston to set the pace for competitors. This advantage continued as they introduced new varieties of potato products consistently, always keeping consumers interested in their offerings. Curly fries? Criss-cut? That's Lamb Weston. Today, they are the primary supplier of fries in the nation.

Lamb Weston grows its potatoes exclusively in the Pacific Northwestern area of the United States, known for its ideal conditions for spuds. They've been growing there for over 75 years, and the brand is dedicated to maintaining and improving its quality. With over 18 types of potatoes readily available, Lamb Weston specifically grows Shepody, Alturas, and various Russets. These are then sliced, checked, and eventually turned into their crunchy, golden fries and other potato products.