McDonald's Serves Up 9 Million Pounds Of Its Best-Selling Item Each Day

Fast food powerhouse McDonald's has more than 36,000 franchises around the world — an astounding number. But even more staggering is the amount of french fries the chain serves up every single day across its locations — more than 9 million pounds worldwide. To create those piping-hot fries, McD's reportedly purchases more than 3 billion pounds of potatoes annually. That's a lot of spuds, man.

This makes McDonald's foremost potato product the most popular item on the McMenu — a fact that has been true since the company's early days. But going far beyond that, those Golden Arches fries have been ranked as the most popular among U.S. fast-food chain fries, and, going even further, as the biggest fast-food seller on Earth.

While there are many different types of french fries, those golden spuds from McDonald's have been in a class by themselves for many decades. McD's fries are so iconic, in fact, that the company launched a marketing campaign in the Netherlands in 2024 relying solely on the odor of the product. You read that right. Completely blank signs were erected near McDonald's locations in either yellow or red — no images, no words, just those distinctive McDonald's colors.

As people drew near the signs, they encountered that telltale fry smell being pumped through vents. The premise was that the familiar scent of those famous fries would be enough all on its own to convey the message, "This is a McDonald's advertisement," prompting both cravings and good memories to drive people through the doors. And, as anyone with a sense of smell who has ever eaten at McDonald's knows all too well, the smell is instantly identifiable.