The American Fast Food Chain That's Surprisingly Popular In Japan

To fully unpack the influence that KFC has had on Japanese culture, it's necessary to understand the economic landscape of Japan in the 20th century. After World War II ended in 1945, the Japanese economy was left in ruins. However, the onset of the Korean War in 1950 increased the demand for Japanese goods, which paved the way for what became known as the Japanese Economic Miracle. Soon, foreign companies and fast food franchises began to flood Japan's market, with one of the most successful brands to do so being KFC.

When the first Japanese KFC opened in Nagoya in 1970, it was far from being an overnight success. At the time, Japan's own crispy karaage chicken had been around for a couple of decades and was only just beginning to take off. KFC's popularity didn't begin to skyrocket until 1974 after Takeshita Okawara, manager of the first Japanese KFC and eventual CEO of KFC Japan, launched the brand's now-iconic Kentucky for Christmas campaign. Feeding into a growing obsession with Western culture, Okawara marketed fried chicken as a popular meal for the American Christmas.

Since Christians make up less than 1% of Japan's population, the country lacked widespread Christmas traditions. Recognizing the holiday's marketing potential, Okawara rolled out a series of festive KFC commercials that created an undeniable buzz around the chain's novel Christmas party barrels. — an extra-large bucket stuffed with everything you need to feed your family. Today, it's reported that some 3.6 million Japanese families still enjoy KFC for Christmas annually.