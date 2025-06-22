Redditors Can't Get Enough Of This Fast Food Chicken Sandwich
Chicken sandwiches are all the rage amongst the fast food chain circuit. From popular fried chicken spots like Popeyes and KFC to restaurants that typically specialize in burgers, like Wendy's and Burger King, you'll likely find a quality sando at nearly every drive-thru. The reigning champion of this hotly contested race, however, is Chick-fil-A, which earned the number one spot on Food Republic's ranking of fast food chicken sandwiches.
With its extra-secret Chick-fil-A sauce, waffle fries, and hand-spun shakes, the restaurant is quite popular amongst fast food lovers. However, the true star of the show is Chick-fil-A's chicken sandwich options, according to users on Reddit, at least. Frequent patrons often recommend these menu items, which include the original, breaded Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich, as well as Spicy, Grilled, and Deluxe versions.
For some, it only takes one bite to get hooked on Chick-fil-A's tasty sandwiches. One user and brand new customer shared on r/ChickFilA, "I just tried Chick-fil-A chicken sandwich last week and [ever] since then[,] I've been hooked," asking what really is the restaurant's secret — according to one source, it's dill-flavored brine that makes the chicken so good. While everyone has their own theories, including the use of MSG, specific oils, and internal temperature, one commenter joked, "I swear their recipe calls for love." Regardless of what exactly sets Chick-fil-A apart from its rivals, clearly, the chain is doing something right.
Reddit's runner-up in the fast food chicken sandwich race
Chick-fil-A may reign supreme, but it is not the only chicken sandwich on the market that satisfies the masses — this is especially important information to have if you have a craving on Sunday, the day that the chicken chain is famously closed each week. According to Reddit users, Popeyes is comparable to Chick-fil-A's offerings, and for some, it far exceeds the top chain.
One user rallied on behalf of the famous chicken sandwich, which debuted on menus in 2019, writing, "I've never had a juicier, crispier, thiccccer fried chicken sandwich from a fast food joint than a Popeye's number 9." Another commenter echoed this love, but added an important disclaimer: "The sandwich itself is good. On its best day, it's almost as good as Chick-fil-A."
Sadly, not every fast food chicken sandwich is on par with the likes of Chick-fil-A and Popeyes. Unfortunately for McDonald's fans, the chicken sandwich options found under the Golden Arches were ranked dead last — clearly, the Chicken Big Mac introduced in 2024 just couldn't win out amongst the higher-ranked heavy hitters. Raising Cane's and Burger King were among the lower ranks that did not receive much love from Redditors. Obviously, all fast food chains have hits and misses, and the joints that don't specialize in fried chicken may want to bow out of this competitive sandwich race.