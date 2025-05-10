McDonald's Isn't Exactly For Everyone — The Countries That Have Banned The Popular Fast Food Chain

There's no denying that McDonald's is a global sensation. As of 2024, the fast-food chain has almost 42,000 locations open worldwide, with plans to exceed the 50,000 mark by 2027. In fact, after the glitz and glamour of the Academy Awards, McDonald's shared the favorite breakfast items of celebrities like Colman Domingo.

A facet of its international success has been the tailoring of menus to its foreign locations. For example, you can find New Zealand's Kiwiburger — a cheeseburger topped with beetroot and an egg — in its namesake location. So many countries have unique food items — like Norway's sweet potato french fries, or British Smarties McFlurries, can we say yum — it seems like the whole world is singing I'm lovin' it.

That's not the case though — at least not for some countries, as these nations have either prevented McDonald's from opening locations altogether or ousted the Golden Arches for a variety of reasons including issues importing goods or the cultural climate.