McDonald's Isn't Exactly For Everyone — The Countries That Have Banned The Popular Fast Food Chain
There's no denying that McDonald's is a global sensation. As of 2024, the fast-food chain has almost 42,000 locations open worldwide, with plans to exceed the 50,000 mark by 2027. In fact, after the glitz and glamour of the Academy Awards, McDonald's shared the favorite breakfast items of celebrities like Colman Domingo.
A facet of its international success has been the tailoring of menus to its foreign locations. For example, you can find New Zealand's Kiwiburger — a cheeseburger topped with beetroot and an egg — in its namesake location. So many countries have unique food items — like Norway's sweet potato french fries, or British Smarties McFlurries, can we say yum — it seems like the whole world is singing I'm lovin' it.
That's not the case though — at least not for some countries, as these nations have either prevented McDonald's from opening locations altogether or ousted the Golden Arches for a variety of reasons including issues importing goods or the cultural climate.
Iceland has put McDonald's on ice
While McDonald's used to have locations in Iceland's capital city, Reykjavik, its current absence is related to the cost of importing goods. After the country's economy took a turn for the worse back in 2009, all locations either closed or converted into something called Metro, a local brand.
Similar to why Iceland's famous hot dogs (lauded by the late Anthony Bourdain) are made with lamb — an easily accessible and local protein — importing foreign goods can get expensive — especially during times of economic crisis. Plus, the people tend to prefer meals that feature local, sustainable options, which are hard to come by at the Golden Arches. The people of Reykjavik prefer to dine at Tommi Tomasson's eponymous burger joint. Tomasson is regarded as the man responsible for keeping McDonald's out of Iceland, by keeping burger fiends coming to his restaurant instead. There may not be an overt ban here, but there is definitely an implicit one.
No McDonald's in North Korea
Due to tense international relations between the United States and the totalitarian regime in North Korea, McDonald's has never operated within the country, and it's doubtful the company ever will. Travel to North Korea is highly discouraged because of the less-than-friendly view it has on American culture and citizens.
North Korea has said that it wouldn't allow a so-called imperialist country to operate there. With little demand for McDonald's products and a lack of international tourists who might visit, it's not surprising there isn't one here. Add to that the fact that the United States has many sanctions on the small country, it's safe to say McDonald's won't be opening there any time soon.
McDonald's is banned in Bermuda
Though there isn't an outright ban on McDonald's in most countries, there is a ban on McDonald's in Bermuda. In 1977, Bermuda put the Foreign Restaurants Act into effect, disallowing international chains from operating on the island. Even so, for a short period of time, McDonald's was able to operate in Bermuda — sort of.
In 1985, the burger joint opened on a U.S. naval base, so while it was geographically open on Bermudian shores, the company operated on declared U.S. soil. Once the naval base closed in 1995, and the U.S. military left Bermuda, so did McDonald's.
No love for McDonald's in Bolivia
Another country without an all-out ban, but with a firm anti-foreign-fast-food stance is Bolivia. Though McDonald's was able to open a franchise location in the South American nation, it was ousted from the country in 2002. So no, you won't find McDonald's best-selling item — french fries — here.
A former Bolivian President has been cited accusing the Golden Arches and other Western fast-food chains of doing more harm than good for humanity, noting correlations between global corporations and rising poverty levels. This sentiment combined with proud Bolivian culture and a view of food as sacred means no McDonald's for locals or tourists alike.
Islamic Republic revolution not in favor of McDonald's
Since the country's revolution in 1979, McDonald's hasn't been welcome in the Islamic Republic of Iran. Between hostility toward U.S. culture and government and costly sanctions, there's no sign of that changing anytime soon. The last attempt by a would-be franchise owner in 1994 resulted in the potential location being destroyed within days. Despite the government-instituted shunning of companies emblematic of U.S. capitalism, citizens and businesses alike have benefited from look-a-like restaurants.
Within the capital city of Tehran, those who wish for the operation of U.S. fast food chains have created their own spin-off, Mash Donald's, in an attempt to get as close to the essence of the Golden Arches as possible. The menu features its own version of a Big Mac, called the baguette burger, as well as falafel sandwich which, honestly, sounds delicious. Other U.S.-based chains are also banned and conveniently have their own versions like ZFC and Pizza Hat.