What Is The Largest Mexican Chain Restaurant In The US?

It's no secret that Americans love Mexican food. Whether it's a comforting plate of enchiladas rojas with barbacoa, an order of tacos from a food truck, or a buzzy margarita happy hour, the cuisine fits into a wide range of dining contexts. In fact, a 2024 study by Pew Research Center revealed that about 11% of eateries nationwide serve Mexican cuisine. And of this broad dining landscape, some 22% are considered fast food.

This raises an intriguing question: What's the largest Mexican chain restaurant in the U.S.? The answer likely won't come as a surprise — it's Taco Bell. A 2025 report released by Restaurant Business Online notes that the chain ranks fourth nationwide across all cuisines, sitting between Chick-fil-A and Wendy's. In 2024, Taco Bell operated about 7,604 outlets in the U.S. and cleared an estimated $16 billion in sales.

It's an impressive scale, unmatched by many businesses. Taco Bell's closest competitor is Chipotle, which has less than half of Taco Bell's locations and totaled $11 billion in sales in 2024. So, even though Taco Bell flopped in Mexico, it still stands undisputed as the top Mexican chain in the U.S., delighting fans with its crispy tacos, Crunchwraps, and other iconic bites.