The 1970s Kitchen Backsplash Trend That Should Make A Comeback

When the time comes to choose a kitchen backsplash, you've got some materials, like ceramic, are timeless, while others align with current trends, like beadboard, which can give your kitchen a rustic, country touch. Certain retro designs also deserve a comeback, and by looking back at vintage backsplash trends, you can rediscover styles that still feel surprisingly modern. To dive deeper, Food Republic consulted Evelina Juzėnaitė, principal interior designer at Planner 5D, who revealed that one 1970s backsplash trend worth reviving is mustard yellow tiles.

"They reflected the bold, natural color palette characteristic of that era," Juzėnaitė told us. "The '70s saw the popularity of warm, rich shades inspired by nature, such as avocado, burnt orange, and, of course, mustard yellow." Unlike kitchens of the 1970s, many modern kitchens have replaced warm, earthy tones with minimalist designs that feature integrated applications, clean lines, and a neutral color palette of whites, grays, or beiges. In contrast, "Mustard yellow tiles, often combined with wooden cabinets and laminated countertops, added warmth and became the center of attention," Juzėnaitė explained. Contemporary kitchens can feel cold, so adding a mustard yellow backsplash is the perfect way to reintroduce some inviting, 1970s charm.

You don't even need a full renovation to bring this retro style back. Achieve this look by using an epoxy-based paint to refresh your existing tiles, or install a removable laminate backsplash featuring faux mustard yellow tiles.