7 Vintage-Style Backsplash Tiles For Your Kitchen
Design trends come and go, but they often have a way of creeping back into style. The popular kitchen backsplashes of the past have now become charmingly vintage, and people are once again seeing what the hype was about. The ability to change the look and feel of your space on a whim is appealing nowadays, leading to a rise in cheap peel-and-stick options — but with these varieties, you often compromise quality for convenience. As a result, vintage tiles are regaining popularity. While they may lock in a decision for years, they encourage people to dig deep and choose a style that feels true to them.
Durable and fade-resistant, tile is a fantastic choice with endless vintage-inspired options. No matter if you're overhauling a kitchen with a full retro theme or simply incorporating smaller details like vintage appliances and backsplashes, you'll find a style that fits. We've highlighted seven options — from colorful to textured materials — to help you refresh your space.
Zellige tiles give modern kitchens vintage charm
Checkerboard tile was a common kitchen feature in the 1920s, and while this vintage pattern remains a classic, another choice is to use zellige tiles, which are known for their naturally varied texture and glossy finish. These ancient, hand-cut tiles give a traditional checkerboard a more artisanal feel, bridging the gap between vintage charm and contemporary style.
Choose tiles with a wallpaper effect
Whether it was polka dots, florals, or geometrics, 20th-century kitchens were filled with wallpaper. You can recreate this look in your own space in a variety of ways, with tiles offering a glossy, ever-new twist on the wallpaper effect.
Diamond tiles always draw the eye
Displaying either contrasting colors or intricate mosaics, diamond tiles have remained a mainstay across the decades. They can be simple or elaborate, and they immediately draw the eye.
Subway tile backsplashes are fresh and clean
Subway tiles, a classic design from the early 20th century, have made a resurgence as a fresh alternative to some of the more intricate or patterned tile trends of recent years. This simple, rectangular design is perfect for minimalist kitchens that want to experiment with texture and subtle color variations rather than intricate patterns.
Textured materials offer dimension
Materials like corrugated metal and terracotta bring interesting visual depth and tactile appeal to any kitchen backsplash. They evoke retro charm and offer a refreshing departure from modern decor trends.
Green tiles are calming and rustic
Sage, olive, and dark green have long been popular for kitchen backsplashes, offering a rustic feel that never goes out of style. Their calming nature contrasts with the vibrant, geometric patterns of the 20th century — particularly the Art Deco era — giving these hues a timeless quality.
Teal tiles are fun and retro
Teal had its moment in the 1950s and has since solidified itself as a retro classic. Teal-tiled backsplashes add the perfect pop of color without overwhelming the eye, pairing beautifully with a variety of other tones in the room.