Try This Out-Of-The-Box Backsplash For A Rustic Country Kitchen Look

A kitchen backsplash can make or break the overall aesthetic of your kitchen. You've got popular, natural styles like ceramic, or tiles like zellige or diamond that give your kitchen a more vintage vibe. One increasingly popular interior design style is rustic country; think homely character, farmhouse charm, and handcrafted textures. A slightly unconventional, lesser-used material you can use to achieve this rustic effect is beadboard, a type of paneling that originated in the late-Victorian era to protect walls whilst also adding visual character. To delve deeper into why beadboard is such a strong alternative to more conventional backsplashes, Food Republic consulted Ben Kuhl, home remodeler and CEO of Shelf Expression.

"One of the nice things about beadboard is that it provides warmth and texture to a kitchen," Kuhl exclusively tells us. This character comes from the tongue and groove boards on each individual panel, which together give a sophisticated yet handcrafted effect. The result is a backsplash that feels both intentional and timeless. Beadboard can also make smaller kitchens feel more spacious "because the vertical lines add height and draw the eye upward," Kuhl explains. For an even greater sense of height, opt for narrower boards. Panel widths vary depending on style, and many different styles exist.

"Another advantage of beadboard is that it's lightweight, very budget-friendly compared to traditional backsplashes, and easy to install," Kuhl says. It's also simple to remove if you decide to update your kitchen later. And while beadboard is traditionally made of wood, more affordable options like fiberboard or laminate are widely available.