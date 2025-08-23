You Know You're From The '70s If You Had These Things In Your Kitchen

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Ah, the '70s. That decade of disco, which saw the emergence of "Star Wars" and the disbanding of the Beatles, definitely had its own distinctive style — can you picture the bell-bottom pants and mood rings? When it came to culinary spaces, however, a '70s-era kitchen could be identified at a glance by certain telltale — and often very brightly colored — characteristics.

Of course, everything old is new again, and these days, elements of that classic '70s style still find their ways into modern spaces, including fun old-school lighting trends and vintage kitchen appliances. However, there are certain elements of the kitsch — avocado green literally everywhere, for instance — that most of us would just as soon leave in the past. Still, it can be fun to revisit the more endearing parts of the era, if only in memory. If you remember having some of these things in your kitchen, you are most certainly from the 1970s.