The Two Ways You Can Easily And Cheaply Update Your Kitchen
Have you ever wanted to change something about your kitchen, but you put it off or can't decide what to alter? It might be anxiety over the high cost associated with renovations — or you might just think that you don't have the time. The good news is that despite what you might believe, updating your kitchen can be simple and hassle-free. If you want a budget-friendly way to totally transform your kitchen, don't worry about calling a contractor — all it takes is some paint for your cabinets and a new set of cupboard handles. These easy yet impactful changes are completely DIY so even if you'd usually run a mile at the mere thought of turning a screw, they're achievable all on your own.
Changing your kitchen hardware is a cost-cutting hack to upgrade your kitchen's look while not getting your hands dirty. You could go for small changes, like replacing your old cabinet handles — all you need for this is a screwdriver or a drill. When it comes to picking new cabinet handles, the options are practically limitless. You could go for the trendy chrome look to add a little contemporary chic to your kitchen, or commit to a more classic aesthetic, taking inspiration from the French farmhouse style with some subtle brass touches. Or, if you're a fan of an English look, bring a hint of the Great British country house to your kitchen with some traditional birdcage handles. It's a great opportunity to let your creativity run free with something other than your cooking.
A lick of paint might be all you need to spruce up your kitchen
If you want to make more dramatic changes to your kitchen and don't mind getting your hands dirty, have a go at painting your cabinets. It might seem like a small alteration, but it can completely transform the look of a room, especially if you've had the same, dreary kitchen cupboards for a while. What color you paint them is up to you — it's your kitchen after all — but there are a couple of things to consider. The size of your kitchen actually has some bearing on what color you should go for — lighter colors like white, bright pastels (like duck egg blue), or cream can make a small space feel airy and light.
If your kitchen's a little larger, you could consider picking a darker, bolder color for your cabinets to really make a statement. Adding a pop of dark green, blue, or even black can bring some contrast and dimension to the space, and turn boring, drab cabinets into something fresh and, dare we say it, cool. Remember: To make sure you get the perfect finish, you should clean, sand, and prime your cabinets beforehand. You should also take off the cabinet doors before painting to prevent drips and ensure you get into all the nooks and crannies.
Other cost-effective tips to upgrade your kitchen
If you want to add some elegance and sophistication to your kitchen or you're looking for a renter-friendly way to put a personal spin on your space, you should consider investing in a peel-and-stick backsplash. This is a cost-effective way to give your kitchen a whole new lease of life, and with plenty of options available style-wise, it can add your own personal touch to your kitchen. You don't need to be an expert to install a peel-and-stick tile, either. All you've got to do is make sure the wall you're installing it on is clean, dry, and flat. To modify it to fit your kitchen's dimensions, you can cut it with scissors or a box cutter — it's really that simple.
A herb garden on your windowsill will serve as a cozy accent to upgrade your kitchen and is a budget-friendly option that will actually save you money in the long run as herbs are constantly producing new leaves. You could buy potted herbs and keep them alive using a water bucket hack, or for the more green-fingered individuals, you could purchase seeds and grow them yourself. Your homemade basil pesto will taste all the better for it — after all, things just taste extra special when you grow them yourself.