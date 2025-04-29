The Two Ways You Can Easily And Cheaply Update Your Kitchen

Have you ever wanted to change something about your kitchen, but you put it off or can't decide what to alter? It might be anxiety over the high cost associated with renovations — or you might just think that you don't have the time. The good news is that despite what you might believe, updating your kitchen can be simple and hassle-free. If you want a budget-friendly way to totally transform your kitchen, don't worry about calling a contractor — all it takes is some paint for your cabinets and a new set of cupboard handles. These easy yet impactful changes are completely DIY so even if you'd usually run a mile at the mere thought of turning a screw, they're achievable all on your own.

Changing your kitchen hardware is a cost-cutting hack to upgrade your kitchen's look while not getting your hands dirty. You could go for small changes, like replacing your old cabinet handles — all you need for this is a screwdriver or a drill. When it comes to picking new cabinet handles, the options are practically limitless. You could go for the trendy chrome look to add a little contemporary chic to your kitchen, or commit to a more classic aesthetic, taking inspiration from the French farmhouse style with some subtle brass touches. Or, if you're a fan of an English look, bring a hint of the Great British country house to your kitchen with some traditional birdcage handles. It's a great opportunity to let your creativity run free with something other than your cooking.