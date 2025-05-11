Is Costco's Kirkland Signature Frozen Pizza Just As Good As The Food Court? Here's What Fans Really Think

It's no secret that one of the stars of the Costco food court is the pizza. The Kirkland Signature pies are made fresh daily and offered to members for an extremely reasonable price — it's hard to beat a $2 slice that is mesmerizingly cut to perfection. But if you don't have the time to wait in those extra-long food court lines after a lengthy shopping trip, you can grab a Kirkland Signature pizza directly from the frozen section.

The Costco brand offers two different types of frozen pizza: a Signature Cheese and Signature Pepperoni. The box contains a whopping four pies for approximately $14 — although the exact price may vary by location. However, don't expect a food court experience from this frozen pizza option. While the two may share a brand name, Costco aficionados have made it clear that the pies are not the same.

Firstly, the Kirkland Signature frozen pizzas offer a much thinner crust than the food court counterpart. One Redditor reported, "the crust is like cardboard and tastes very bad... overall like [a] 3/10."

Other reviews on the Reddit thread claimed that the frozen pizza is salty, dry, and underwhelming. Another Redditor asked members to curb their expectations, writing, "[It's] 4 pizzas for $13. What did you expect? They get the job done but [they're] not great." Savvy at-home chefs in the comments claimed that the addition of fresh herbs, spices, and other supplemental ingredients can really transform the Kirkland Signature frozen pizzas — if you are willing to put in some extra effort.