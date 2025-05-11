Is Costco's Kirkland Signature Frozen Pizza Just As Good As The Food Court? Here's What Fans Really Think
It's no secret that one of the stars of the Costco food court is the pizza. The Kirkland Signature pies are made fresh daily and offered to members for an extremely reasonable price — it's hard to beat a $2 slice that is mesmerizingly cut to perfection. But if you don't have the time to wait in those extra-long food court lines after a lengthy shopping trip, you can grab a Kirkland Signature pizza directly from the frozen section.
The Costco brand offers two different types of frozen pizza: a Signature Cheese and Signature Pepperoni. The box contains a whopping four pies for approximately $14 — although the exact price may vary by location. However, don't expect a food court experience from this frozen pizza option. While the two may share a brand name, Costco aficionados have made it clear that the pies are not the same.
Firstly, the Kirkland Signature frozen pizzas offer a much thinner crust than the food court counterpart. One Redditor reported, "the crust is like cardboard and tastes very bad... overall like [a] 3/10."
Other reviews on the Reddit thread claimed that the frozen pizza is salty, dry, and underwhelming. Another Redditor asked members to curb their expectations, writing, "[It's] 4 pizzas for $13. What did you expect? They get the job done but [they're] not great." Savvy at-home chefs in the comments claimed that the addition of fresh herbs, spices, and other supplemental ingredients can really transform the Kirkland Signature frozen pizzas — if you are willing to put in some extra effort.
The Kirkland Signature brand isn't Costco's best frozen pizza offering
Unfortunately, the reviews have clearly illustrated that the Kirkland Signature frozen pizzas are not an exact dupe of the food court star we know and love. However, there are other pie options within the retailer's frozen aisles that offer members a five-star, at-home pizza experience.
A Tasting Table ranking of the best frozen pizzas from Costco confirmed that both flavors offered by Kirkland Signature were not highly favored –- cheese fell to last place on this list, and pepperoni scored a mere two spots higher.
When it comes to Costco frozen pizzas, you will want to reach for the Motor City Pizza Co. brand. The Detroit-style double pepperoni deep dish earned the first-place rating by a large margin, and at approximately $15 for two whole pies, it is hard to beat this delicious deal. Even opinionated Redditors agreed that the Motor City Pizza Co. brand is the superior Costco offering where frozen pizzas are concerned. One user called this product, "[the] best frozen pie I've ever had." Another admitted that the brand is worth the extra few bucks, stating, "I would spend a bit more and go for something like Motor City."
At the end of the day, the right choice is up to personal preference. If a good quality frozen pizza is what you are in the market for, you might want to reconsider the Kirkland Signature brand. But if it's the high-quality taste of Costco pizza you are specifically craving, we suggest heading to the food court.
