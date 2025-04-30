Can You Buy Costco's Signature Hot Dogs Outside Of Its Food Court?
Juicy and only $1.50 each, biting into one of Costco's signature food court hot dogs feels like the perfect reward after navigating the store's crowds and labyrinth-like layout, which is purposely designed to keep you browsing. But what if you can't get yourself to Costco or want to satisfy your hot dog cravings at home? The good news is that you can buy Costco hot dogs in-store.
To make Costco's deliciously simple hot dogs at home, pick up a package of Kirkland Signature Beef Dinner Franks, which cost around $18 for 14 hot dogs. How do we know it's the same hot dogs they have in the food court? Look for the small yellow banner on the top right of the blue packaging that reads, "as served in Costco food courts."
With that said, part of what makes Costco's hot dogs so good is the buns they use. While you could certainly wing it with your choice of hot dog receptacle, to truly replicate the food court experience at home, pick up a package of Engelman's Bakery Costco Food Court Hot Dog Buns, which come in a package of 12. As the name suggests, they're what is used at Costco food courts for its hot dogs.
Other Costco food court items you can buy to make at home
Speaking of hot dogs, if you're feeling sentimental for Costco's discontinued Polish dogs that used to be served in the food court, grab a package of Kirkland Signature Beef Polish Sausage. Since they're discontinued, they won't have the same labelling as the Beef Dinner Franks, but they are the same wieners that were once served in the food court.
Costco's signature hot dogs aren't the only food court staples that you can buy to prepare at home. Another food court fan-fave, the Chicken Bake — Costco's take on a stromboli — which consists of a long, stuffed roll filled with Foster Farms chicken breast strips, creamy Caesar dressing, mozzarella, provolone and parmesan cheeses, smoky bacon, and green onions, can also be purchased in-store in the frozen foods aisle. Look for Kirkland Signature Chicken Bakes, which come in a box of six. Pro tip: add Caesar salad dressing on top of your Chicken Bake for the perfect finish.
Whether you're in the mood for a hot dog or a deliciously cheesy Chicken Bake, we like that both options help you satisfy food court cravings from the comfort of your home. No navigating the aisles of Costco required.