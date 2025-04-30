Can You Buy Costco's Signature Hot Dogs Outside Of Its Food Court?

Juicy and only $1.50 each, biting into one of Costco's signature food court hot dogs feels like the perfect reward after navigating the store's crowds and labyrinth-like layout, which is purposely designed to keep you browsing. But what if you can't get yourself to Costco or want to satisfy your hot dog cravings at home? The good news is that you can buy Costco hot dogs in-store.

To make Costco's deliciously simple hot dogs at home, pick up a package of Kirkland Signature Beef Dinner Franks, which cost around $18 for 14 hot dogs. How do we know it's the same hot dogs they have in the food court? Look for the small yellow banner on the top right of the blue packaging that reads, "as served in Costco food courts."

With that said, part of what makes Costco's hot dogs so good is the buns they use. While you could certainly wing it with your choice of hot dog receptacle, to truly replicate the food court experience at home, pick up a package of Engelman's Bakery Costco Food Court Hot Dog Buns, which come in a package of 12. As the name suggests, they're what is used at Costco food courts for its hot dogs.