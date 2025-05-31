How To Make Hot Dogs Taste Like Costco's Food Court Version
No Costco trip is complete without grabbing a snack at its iconic food court. Known for its unbeatable value and convenience, one of the food court's most beloved staples is the hot dog and soda combo which rings in at only $1.50 – although a hot dog isn't technically the cheapest Costco food court item. But it's not just the price that makes this hot dog so popular — it's the flavor, too. Part of what makes Costco's food court hot dogs taste so good is their Kirkland brand all-beef franks, each weighing a hefty ¼ pound each.
If you're craving a Costco food court hot dog but don't want to brave the parking lot traffic, you're in luck: Costco sells the same hot dogs used in the food court in packs of 14 links in the refrigerated section. The best part? You don't need any special gadgets or cooking methods to recreate the food-court experience.
To make copycat Costco-style hot dogs at home, heat the franks in a pot of hot water (not boiling) until they reach 165 degrees Fahrenheit internally, which takes about 15 minutes. Costco also sells the same buns they use, which can be made by steaming the buns in a steamer basket or colander above boiling water until warm and fluffy (about one to two minutes). Finish with the holy trinity of Costco condiments: ketchup, mustard, and onions.
Other food court favorites to recreate at home
Why stop at just hot dogs when you could recreate the entire Costco food court experience right in your own kitchen? Once you've had your fill of hot dogs, try your hand at making a signature, jumbo Costco-style pizza. The kind of cheese that Costco puts on its food court pizza is said to be a blend of 80% mozzarella and 20% parmesan – although some employees and pizza-lovers have speculated that there's also provolone in the blend. One thing's for sure, though: Costco doesn't skimp on cheese — each 18-inch pie gets a full pound and a half of cheese. Take your Costco-style pizza one step further by using a pizza-cutting guide, the mesmerizing tool Costco uses to slice its food court pizzas.
Another option is to whip up a DIY version of the Costco chicken bake. This handheld favorite is filled with chicken breast, mozzarella, provolone, parmesan, bacon, green onions, and Caesar dressing — all wrapped in dough and baked to golden perfection. To make a homemade version, pick up a delicious Costco rotisserie chicken and some pre-packed uncooked pizza dough, or for a shortcut, simply pick up a pack of Costco's frozen chicken bakes and bake for 35 to 40 minutes.