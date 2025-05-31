How To Make Hot Dogs Taste Like Costco's Food Court Version

No Costco trip is complete without grabbing a snack at its iconic food court. Known for its unbeatable value and convenience, one of the food court's most beloved staples is the hot dog and soda combo which rings in at only $1.50 – although a hot dog isn't technically the cheapest Costco food court item. But it's not just the price that makes this hot dog so popular — it's the flavor, too. Part of what makes Costco's food court hot dogs taste so good is their Kirkland brand all-beef franks, each weighing a hefty ¼ pound each.

If you're craving a Costco food court hot dog but don't want to brave the parking lot traffic, you're in luck: Costco sells the same hot dogs used in the food court in packs of 14 links in the refrigerated section. The best part? You don't need any special gadgets or cooking methods to recreate the food-court experience.

To make copycat Costco-style hot dogs at home, heat the franks in a pot of hot water (not boiling) until they reach 165 degrees Fahrenheit internally, which takes about 15 minutes. Costco also sells the same buns they use, which can be made by steaming the buns in a steamer basket or colander above boiling water until warm and fluffy (about one to two minutes). Finish with the holy trinity of Costco condiments: ketchup, mustard, and onions.