The Unexpected Tangy Ingredient That Totally Upgrades Canned Chili

Whether you use canned chili, or have your own slow cooker chili recipe, there's a secret ingredient that upgrades the dish with a tangy, salty flavor. This essential, unexpected ingredient is none other than pickle juice. Who knew you could use leftover pickle juice to make better fried chicken and enhance chili too? Using this brine is simple. If you make it in the crockpot for a large batch, add 1 cup of pickle juice when stirring in the other canned items like crushed tomatoes.

However, if you're using a single can of chili, avoid using a whole cup of pickle juice and instead start with smaller quantities, tasting as you go to ensure you don't overpower the mix with the vinegary juice. Then, just let it cook until it gets thick. This pickle concoction pairs well with the rest of the ingredients as a surefire way to quickly give the meal a kick of yummy, savory tastes that complement the umami onion and garlic that's already present in the chili. The dill also provides a bit of herbaceous notes too.