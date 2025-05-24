The Unexpected Tangy Ingredient That Totally Upgrades Canned Chili
Whether you use canned chili, or have your own slow cooker chili recipe, there's a secret ingredient that upgrades the dish with a tangy, salty flavor. This essential, unexpected ingredient is none other than pickle juice. Who knew you could use leftover pickle juice to make better fried chicken and enhance chili too? Using this brine is simple. If you make it in the crockpot for a large batch, add 1 cup of pickle juice when stirring in the other canned items like crushed tomatoes.
However, if you're using a single can of chili, avoid using a whole cup of pickle juice and instead start with smaller quantities, tasting as you go to ensure you don't overpower the mix with the vinegary juice. Then, just let it cook until it gets thick. This pickle concoction pairs well with the rest of the ingredients as a surefire way to quickly give the meal a kick of yummy, savory tastes that complement the umami onion and garlic that's already present in the chili. The dill also provides a bit of herbaceous notes too.
Other pickled brines you can use in chili
Most often, using dill pickle brine is the go-to for chili recipes. However, that doesn't mean you can't experiment with different flavors you love. For example, try a spicy dill pickle variety that features pops of garlic, habanero, and jalapeño that give the chili the perfect amount of spice. Another idea to try is using sweet and spicy pickle juice, where the sweetness complements the heat in the chili, which brings out the savory flavor even more.
As with any pickle or pickled item, including the juice gives the broth a bright flavor, but you can also add a few chopped pickles for that extra zingy crunch throughout the chili. Incorporating the briny liquid from pickled jalapeños is another option. Try mixing the liquid and some pieces of sweet and mild banana peppers for a punch of sweet, mild pepper taste. Mixing in the juice and pickled banana peppers helps curate a crescendo of sweet and salty flavors that pair perfectly with chili and, of course, a thick slab of buttery cornbread.