15 Secret Ingredients A Home Chef Recommends For The Best Shepherd's Pie

It's something of a running joke that British cuisine is subpar slop, full of beige dishes that fail to satisfy sophisticated palates. Now, as a Brit myself, I can admit that we have some foods that might fall into that category, but a proper shepherd's pie is clear evidence against that generalization.

First, I need to address the elephant in the room – shepherd's pie is made with lamb, not beef. You can absolutely use beef instead and make a delicious dish, but that's called a cottage pie. As for the rest of the ingredients, I'm all for tweaks, additions, and experimentation. You'll want some veg mixed in with the meat, and a potato-based mash for the topping, but your specific recipe is up to you. With my background working and managing restaurants, and a passion for home cooking, shepherd's pie is a dish I've made countless times, and rarely are any two of my attempts the same. Sometimes I'll play around with the filling, other times I'll try something new with the topping. Occasionally, I'll get extra creative — or perhaps, brave is a better word — and look for ways to enhance both. Below is a list of secret ingredients that I've personally tried and tested over the years, whittled down to those that I guarantee will make your next shepherd's pie better than your last.