Review: Kraft Brings The Sweet Heat With New Hot Honey-Flavored Mac And Cheese

There's no doubt hot honey is currently having a moment in the sun. From being featured on menus everywhere to the seemingly endless praise it receives on social media platforms, you can find the delectable flavor combination popping up all over the place. Kraft wasn't going to let this opportunity pass them by either, so they made sure to jump on the bandwagon with a fun twist on its classic mac and cheese recipe. Enter: Kraft Hot Honey Mac & Cheese.

Kraft's new flavor sounds intriguing at face value, but does the addition of hot honey actually lend itself well to a fan favorite like mac and cheese? It's good on grilled cheese sandwiches, but could it be a sweetness overload when it comes to our beloved comfort food? Lucky me, I got a sneak peek at the new flavor, and I can tell you it surprised me quite a bit. Keep reading to find out how, and more importantly, whether or not you should rush to stores to snag a box when it hits the market.

Some recommendations are based on first-hand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer/distributor/etc.