10 Chain Restaurants That Don't Make Their Mac And Cheese From Scratch
There's a time and place for boxed or premade mac and cheese, but it's certainly not when you order it from a restaurant. Sure, there are some exceptions to the rule, like if you're dining with a kid who refuses to eat anything other than good ol' Kraft Macaroni & Cheese, or something similar. For the most part, though, it's a huge turn-off when a server plops down a dish of cheesy mac that you can instantly tell isn't made in-house. After all, when paying restaurant prices, people typically expect to get something they can't make at home. Or, at the very least, they don't want to pay several dollars for a few pennies' worth of what appears to be essentially frozen or boxed mac and cheese.
There are plenty of chain restaurants that make their mac and cheese from scratch, but the upcoming places do not. So, if you value homemade mac and cheese and don't want to settle for anything less when dining out, you'll want to opt for something else when you visit any of the chain restaurants you find below. If you don't, you'll likely leave underwhelmed and maybe even with a bit of buyer's remorse — consider yourself warned.
Applebee's
Applebee's is no stranger to improvements and innovative marketing campaigns, but sadly, its mac and cheese hasn't received the time and attention a beloved comfort food like this deserves. According to a Reddit thread rife with ex-employee commenters, there was a time when Applebee's mixed up its mac and cheese in the kitchen. However, even then, it was made with premade queso and Alfredo sauce, so calling it scratch-made is questionable, to say the least. Fast forward several years, and Applebee's transitioned into using a strictly premade product. An ex employee revealed that not only is the sauce no longer mixed in-house, but both the noodles and sauce arrive at Applebee's frozen and in microwaveable bags. While this makes things easier for kitchen staff and ensures consistency across such a large corporation, consumers have noticed the shift, and they think it is, well, gross.
You may be surprised to learn that Applebee's tried rebranding as an after-hours nightclub at one point — um, okay, strange to say the least — but somehow scratch-made mac and cheese isn't on the brand's radar anymore (if you can even consider its earlier recipe homemade). Maybe the company writes it off as a dish only kids want, and maybe it's right, but we suspect this is because no adult (almost) would want its premade version of the dish. They certainly won't be coming back for more. Do yourself a favor and skip it the next time you visit.
Chili's
Macaroni and cheese is a classic kid's menu item, and Chili's is smart to include it in its list of options. However, the establishment's version is far from scratch-made. In fact, the menu clearly states that it is Kraft Macaroni & Cheese. At least there isn't any mystery or surprise, so good on you, Chili's. Even so, a serving costs $6.49 (plus tax, we might add). You also get a beverage and a kid's side along with the bowl of mac and cheese, but still. An entire box of Kraft Macaroni & Cheese only costs a little more than $1, so paying close to $7 for the exact same product plus a handful of fries (or another of the side dishes) and a juice is unfortunate, to say the least.
Look, we'll be the first to admit that Kraft Macaroni & Cheese has nostalgic appeal. People love it, and kids even ask for it by name, but that doesn't mean it is a restaurant-worthy dish. You can obviously make that decision for yourself when deciding what to order for your little one, but make no mistake — at Chili's, Kraft Macaroni & Cheese is on the menu, and it's most likely there to stay.
Denny's
When it comes to your typical greasy spoon, there are several things you might want to think twice about ordering due to a lack of quality and more. At Denny's specifically, you can go ahead and add mac and cheese to the list of questionable menu items. The doubt doesn't stem from unsavory practices or anything serious, but as you probably guessed, Denny's is another chain restaurant that serves premade mac. Just like Chili's, Denny's kid's menu clearly states that the restaurant offers Kraft Macaroni & Cheese.
Most of us don't expect much from a diner like Denny's. We mean, it's not like we go there anticipating a gourmet experience. With this in mind, it's not very shocking to find good ol' Kraft Macaroni & Cheese on the menu. Still, for $5.79 plus tax, you get what is sure to be a small portion (it's for kids, after all) of Kraft and a side dish. That doesn't rub us the right way, but we get it if your kid refuses to order anything else, and you have limited options. Denny's would probably have no issues serving it to an adult, either, and we're sure many have tried to order it after an alcohol-fueled night on the town, but it is Kraft nonetheless.
Golden Corral Buffet & Grill
Golden Corral Buffet & Grill features a world of menu options, and, yes, mac and cheese is one of them. In general, people seem to really like it, too, but it's not because it is a scratch-made dish. Actually, it's none other than Stouffer's, so maybe people are drawn to it out of familiarity. Regardless, if you're searching for homemade mac and cheese, Golden Corral Buffet & Grill isn't the chain restaurant to visit.
Admittedly, we have a soft spot in our heart for Stouffer's mac and cheese. It's comforting, creamy, cheesy, and gooey, especially for a frozen product. However, that doesn't mean we want to eat something we can easily pick up at the grocery store or pay top dollar for it at a restaurant. That's okay, though. Golden Corral is a buffet after all, so there are plenty of other options to pick from, and it's not like you have to order them off of a menu. Mac and cheese doesn't have to be one of the foods you fill up on from the buffet unless, of course, you want to. We just would not recommend going to Golden Corral strictly for the mac. When a craving for Stouffer's hits, you can find us at the grocery store, instead.
Texas Roadhouse
When it comes to tasty steaks, Texas Roadhouse has you covered. The restaurant also makes some drool-worthy rolls, but unfortunately, mac and cheese isn't an area where the restaurant shines. In fact, many locations simply dial it in and serve customers Kraft Macaroni & Cheese. What's most upsetting about this is that the company's website says everything it serves is made from scratch. Um, guess not. Apparently, there was some confusion about this a few years back, and the company admits its kid's menu mac is often Kraft. However, when this is the case, it should clearly say so on the menu.
We recently ate at a Texas Roadhouse, and as it turns out, we ordered the mac and cheese (regrettably, we might add). While it wasn't Kraft at the location we visited in Denver, it was downright awful and definitely tasted like a premade sauce. Interestingly, it tasted like mayo, so, yeah, it was not good at all. Even if the cooks happened to make it from scratch in the kitchen (again, there's no way it didn't at least have a premade sauce), we were very disappointed, and we strongly urge you to avoid it. Honestly, we couldn't even take more than a couple of bites before abandoning it altogether. Sorry, not sorry, Texas Roadhouse. Your mac and cheese is a dud. Maybe the company should actually stick to Kraft, because it is a step up from whatever we tasted.
IHOP
IHOP's Jr. Mac & Cheese is exactly that: a junior-size serving of mac aimed at the kiddos. That's great, but only if you aren't expecting a scratch-made product. Why? Well, as the online menu states, it is none other than Kraft — which, at this point, is becoming a repeat offender. Most kids wouldn't complain about eating Kraft, at least not the ones we know, but it's far from ideal when you're dining out.
Okay, so let's say you don't have a problem with ordering Kraft Macaroni & Cheese from a restaurant. Fine. However, we still wouldn't recommend doing it at IHOP because it costs a whopping $8.99. Wow! You can definitely get a scratch-made side of mac and cheese from many restaurants for that same price. Plus, as we know, a box of Kraft only runs you a bit more than $1. IHOP serves its Jr. Mac & Cheese with a cup of Mott's applesauce, but c'mon. You can get 18 cups of Mott's for under $8, so it's still less than a Kid's meal at IHOP. Say what you want about a restaurant serving Kraft, but IHOP is basically price-gouging us. No, thanks. There are much better places to order mac and cheese.
BJ's Restaurant and Brewhouse
As the name suggests, BJ's Restaurant and Brewhouse is a great place to sip on craft beers and get a bite to eat. That is, of course, as long as you are not coming for the mac and cheese because it isn't made in-house. Thankfully, you won't be surprised if you go ahead and order it anyway because the menu clearly describes the dish as Kraft Macaroni & Cheese (and you're reading this). Still, many of us can't help but feel duped when a restaurant outsources its mac or simply doesn't put much effort into the kid's menu.
The Kids' Mac 'N' Cheese at BJ's Restaurant and Brewhouse costs $7.59. Like other places, it is part of the meal, so it also comes with a soda, milk, or juice, and a side of your choice. Even so, you probably know what we;re going to say about that: It's way too expensive for Kraft Macaroni & Cheese. Right? Sure, you get the experience of dining out and some social interaction, too, but for most people, that doesn't justify paying so much for boxed macaroni and cheese – especially if they already have the same product in their pantry. Are we right?
Red Lobster
There are all kinds of Red Lobster menu hacks that help you make the most of the restaurant's offerings, like turning the drool-worthy Cheddar Bay Biscuits into sliders (they are unlimited, after all). However, ordering the mac and cheese is the exact opposite of a hack. Actually, remembering not to order it is the pro tip. There are plenty of yummy things on Red Lobster's menu, but one look at the macaroni and cheese and you can tell it is Kraft. There's no mistaking the signature thin noodles and bold yellow-orange color.
Red Lobster's Macaroni & Cheese comes with a drink and a side, so basically the same old story regarding kids' meals. It may not be quite as expensive as some of the other chain restaurants on his list, but it'll cost you $6.99, so it's not a good deal by any means. As an adult, you can order takeout off the kid's menu when looking for a good deal, but you should probably stick to something that offers a bit more value, like the Golden-Fried Fish or one of the shrimp dishes (it offers Popcorn and Garlic-Grilled on the kid's menu). If you're looking for a deal, the kid's mac and cheese isn't it. Steer clear, and you'll be glad you did.
Red Robin
Red Robin may have made the switch from frozen to fresh chicken, but the same can't be said for the macaroni and cheese. While it's not certain whether the house mac is frozen or not, it's definitely not scratch-made. According to a Reddit thread, Red Robin's macaroni and cheese is the Nestle brand of mac and cheese, and you can only buy it in bulk. It's pretty similar to Stouffer's, but fans of the product claim it is creamier.
A "Mac It Yours" Kid's meal at Red Robin costs $6.99, and, yes, you get a side dish as well. Still, it's not a great price for a pre-made product. While not currently a promotion, the establishment occasionally offers unlimited refills for, as it says, "hungry kiddos." If you think your little one can throw back enough creamy mac to make it worth your while, by all means, go for it. After all, people on Reddit seem to really enjoy it, and if they are right about it being a creamier version of Stouffer's, we can see why. However, you might want to double-check with your neighborhood location to see if the bottomless promotion is currently a thing or not before venturing out of your way. If you're lucky, it might even allow adults to partake at times.
Cici's Pizza
Cici's Pizza might be a bit out of left field since it is a pizza buffet, but one of its unique offerings just so happens to be a Mac & Cheese Pizza. The company's website describes it as a garlic-butter brushed crust with rich and gooey mac and cheese, plus some more cheese on top. While this dish's uniqueness is enough to make most people want to give it a try, you should know that the macaroni and cheese is not scratch-made.
According to a commenter on Reddit who used to work at Cici's, the mac sauce "came in powder form in a big packet, we'd mix it with water, and let it sit in the fridge to congeal." Well, after that, there is no doubt that it isn't scratch-made. Noted. Even so, the same person went on to say that they still enjoyed it, even with the up-front peek behind the curtain.
Considering you can't really find mac and cheese pizza at many places, we won't tell you to skip Cici's version of the dish the next time you visit. Besides, it's a pizza buffet, so it's not like you have to commit to enjoying only that one type. Now that you know what you're in for, there's no harm in enjoying some, even if it isn't house-made.