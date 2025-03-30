10 Chain Restaurants That Don't Make Their Mac And Cheese From Scratch

There's a time and place for boxed or premade mac and cheese, but it's certainly not when you order it from a restaurant. Sure, there are some exceptions to the rule, like if you're dining with a kid who refuses to eat anything other than good ol' Kraft Macaroni & Cheese, or something similar. For the most part, though, it's a huge turn-off when a server plops down a dish of cheesy mac that you can instantly tell isn't made in-house. After all, when paying restaurant prices, people typically expect to get something they can't make at home. Or, at the very least, they don't want to pay several dollars for a few pennies' worth of what appears to be essentially frozen or boxed mac and cheese.

There are plenty of chain restaurants that make their mac and cheese from scratch, but the upcoming places do not. So, if you value homemade mac and cheese and don't want to settle for anything less when dining out, you'll want to opt for something else when you visit any of the chain restaurants you find below. If you don't, you'll likely leave underwhelmed and maybe even with a bit of buyer's remorse — consider yourself warned.